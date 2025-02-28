Before the start of an exciting Champions League week, Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid will visit Real Betis on Saturday as Los Blancos are racing against FC Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid for the title. Real Madrid are currently tied on points with Hansi Flick's side with 54 points, while Diego Simeone's men are only one point behind in the standings. Real Betis are in a good moment as they are coming from two wins in a row and are fighting for a spot in the next European competition. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Mar. 1 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Mar. 1 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Benito Villamarin -- Seville, Spain

: Estadio Benito Villamarin -- Seville, Spain Watch: ESPN Deportes

ESPN Deportes | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Real Betis +320; Draw +300; Real Madrid -135

Team news

Real Betis: The home team will feature former Manchester United attacker Antony in the squad after the red card he received in the last game against Getafe was surprisingly overturned. The Brazilian striker has been outstanding since he arrived at the Spanish club as he already scored three goals and provided two assists so far.

Potential Real Betis XI: Adrian; Sabaly, Bartra, Llorente, Rodriguez; Cardoso, Altimira; Antony, Isco, J Rodriguez; Hernandez.

Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe is expected to be back in the starting lineup after missing out the Copa del Rey's clash against Real Sociedad while English international Jude Bellingham will serve his second and last game of suspension.



Potential Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Tchouameni, Modric, Valverde; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius.

Prediction

Ancelotti's side need to win to put pressure on Barcelona that will face Real Sociedad on Sunday. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Real Betis 0.