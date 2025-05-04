With Barcelona taking care of business on Saturday, coming back to defeat Valladolid, yet again, Real Madrid will need to come up with a victory to try and keep pace in La Liga. With a victory vs. Celta Vigo, Los Blancos can close the gap to four points with a looming meeting between the two on the horizon on May 11. It has been a tumultuous season for Real Madrid, as with a loss in the Clasico or before it, La Liga may be out of reach with Barcelona firmly in control.

Carlo Ancelotti will not only have to deal with uncertainty surrounding his own future as he's set to depart the club at the end of the season, but also suspensions and injuries. David Alaba is out for the season, while Antonio Rudiger has been handed a six-match suspension for throwing objects in the direction of the referee, which will not only mean that Rudiger's season is done for Real Madrid, but it will also rule him out for the first match of next season as well.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo, odds

Date : Sunday, May 4 | Time : 8 a.m. ET

: Sunday, May 4 | : 8 a.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real Madrid -250; Draw +425; Celta Vigo +550

Last meeting

Last meeting in the Copa del Rey, Celta Vigo gave Real Madrid everything that they had before falling in extra time to three unanswered goals. After going ahead 2-0, Real Madrid conceded two goals after the 83rd minute of play, including a penalty that Marcos Alonso wouldn't miss, but Federico Valverde and Endrick shined in extra time to push Real Madrid to the next round. While Real Madrid may have fallen in the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona, this win was one of the high points of Real's season so far.

What the coaches are saying

With it being no secret that Ancelotti and Real Madrid will part ways at the end of the season, he spoke on his future in the lead up to the clash. Ancelotti will not be revealing what his next move will be until after the end of the season on May 25. While Ancelloti is under contract until 2026, he is expected to work out an agreement with Real Madrid to break that after this season.

"I have a lot of affection for my club, my players and the fans, and at the same time, respect," Ancelotti said. "I'll talk about my future on May 25, and not before ... I don't have to talk now about what might happen on May 25."

The expectation is still for Ancelotti the Brazil job at the end of the season, but it's unknown if that will be before or after the Club World Cup which Real Madrid will be taking part in this summer.

Predicted lineups

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Fran Garcia, Raul Asencio, Aurelien Tchouameni, Lucas Vazquez, Jude Bellingham, Dani Ceballos, Arda Guler, Federico Valverde, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior

Celta Vigo: Vicente Guaita, Sergio Carreira, Javi Rodriguez, Yoel Lago, Marcos Alonso, Oscar Mingueza, Williot Swedberg, Ilaix Moriba, Fran Beltran, Pablo Duran, Borja Iglesias

Player to watch

Aurelien Tchouameni, Real Madrid: Real Madrid may have allowed fewer goals than Barcelona this season, but they've also scored almost 30 fewer goals than their La Liga rivals. Because of that, it's important for Real Madrid's defense to ensure that they keep things tight at the back. Los Blancos have allowed goals in four of their last six matches this season, and without Antonio Rudiger, the defense will have a tough test keeping Iglesias off the scoresheet. His physicality and ability to wind up the opposition will be missed and playing next to a young player in Asencio, Tchouameni will need to step up despite being out of position himself.

Storyline to watch

Can Real Madrid fight back?: In La Liga, it has become a back-and-forth mental battle between Barcelona and Real Madrid, depending on who plays first each week. Real Madrid may need Barcelona to drop a match. but with El Clásico looming, they need to make sure not to overlook Celta Vigo. This is a team that can cause issues if left to their own devices, and without Rudiger, Celta Vigo will feel like they can get forward with ease.

Prediction

With Jude Bellingham's red card rescinded, Real Madrid's attack will get the job done facing Celta. Alongside Kylian Mbappe, they'll apply too much pressure that even without being able to keep a clean sheet, Real Madrid will do just enough to keep things reasonably close in the league ahead of facing Barcelona next week. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Celta Vigo 1

