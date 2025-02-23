After a successful UEFA Champions League's playoff where Real Madrid were able to eliminate Manchester City also thanks to an exciting hat trick from French star Kylian Mbappe in the return leg, Carlo Ancelotti's men will be immediately back at the Santiago Bernabeu to host Girona. After drawing two games in a row, the Blancos need to be back on the winning side despite the absence of Jude Bellingham, who received a red card in the last away game against Osasuna and will miss the next two league games. Pressure is on as Barcelona are now in first place in La Liga. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, Feb. 23 | Time : 10:15 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Feb. 23 | : 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain Watch: ESPN Deportes | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

ESPN Deportes | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Real Madrid -340; Draw +475; Girona +800

Team news

Real Madrid: With the absence of Bellingham, Ancelotti is likely to name one between Arda Guler and former AC Milan Brahim Diaz in the starting 11, while defender Antonio Rudiger will be back in the defensive line alongside Raul Asencio.

Potential Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Rodrygo, Ceballos, Camavinga, Guler; Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Girona: Venezuelan midfielder Yangel Herrera will miss the game against Real Madrid due to a suspension after receiving a red card in the last game against Getafe while former Tottenham striker Arnaut Danjuma missed the last four games and he's unlikely to be back in the squad ahead of Sunday's game.

Potential Girona XI: Gazzaniga; Lopez, Blind, Krejci; Martinez, Romeu, Van de Beek, Gutierrez; Tsygankov, Stuani, Gil.

Prediction

After one defeat and two draws in the last three games, Real Madrid need to be back to winning in front of their home fans. They get it done. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Girona 1.