The 2024-25 Serie A season is in full swing as the usual giants aim to fight for the title, while other clubs hope they can pull off what Bologna did last season and surprisingly qualify for the Champions League. Inter and Napoli look like the favorites to win the league on paper, but teams like Atalanta and Lazio hope to spoil the party in what is turning out to be another thrilling campaign.

Game of the week: AC Milan vs. Inter

On Sunday AC Milan will host Inter in one of the most awaited games of the season, the Derby della Madonnina. The Rossoneri, after an away defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League, will face major upheaval in the last days of the transfer window, as the Italian giants are dealing with the replacement of their main striker Alvaro Morata, who is set to join Galatasaray while they are also working to sign Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord. On the other hand, Inter need another win to put pressure on Napoli, as they are only three points behind the Azzurri with one game in hand.

Date : Sunday, Feb. 2 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Feb. 2 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : San Siro-- Milan, Italy

: San Siro-- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan +320; Draw +250; Inter -115

Ranieri and Roma face Conte and Napoli

Shortly after the Milan derby, AS Roma will host Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The Giallorossi are back in the European race after a solid start of the year, but Napoli need a win to continue their ambitious quest for another Scudetto in the first year of Antonio Conte at the club. Sunday's match is another test for both teams, who desperately want to win and continue their positive moment.

Date : Sunday, Feb. 2 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Feb. 2 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AS Roma +220; Draw +210; Napoli +135

Thiago Motta'a last chance at Juventus?

After a disappointing Champions League home defeat against Benfica, there is increasing pressure on Juventus manager Thiago Motta who needs a win on Sunday against Empoli to react after a difficult start to the year. Juventus are still in the race for a spot in the top four, but need to change their form quickly before it will be too late, also for the coach himself.

Date : Sunday, Feb. 2 | Time : 12:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Feb. 2 | : 12:30 a.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Juventus -380; Draw +340; Empoli +900

How to watch: Matchday 23

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, Jan. 31

Parma vs. Lecce, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, Feb. 1

Udinese vs. Venezia, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Monza vs. Hellas Verona, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Atalanta vs. Torino, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Bologna vs. Como, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Feb. 2

Juventus vs. Empoli, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Fiorentina vs. Genoa, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

AC Milan vs. Inter, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

AS Roma vs. Napoli 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Feb. 3

Cagliari vs. Lazio, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)