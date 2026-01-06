Where to watch Serie A, live stream, schedule: Parma vs. Inter, AC Milan vs. Genoa and more
Serie A is back midweek before heading into an intense weekend of action
The 2025-26 Serie A season is in full swing in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter, Juventus and AC Milan will compete with the team coached by Antonio Conte to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as AS Roma, Atalanta, Lazio, Fiorentina, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments.
This week's Serie A slate features some interesting matchups, such as the game between AC Milan and Genoa on Thursday. Here's how to watch:
How to watch AC Milan vs. Genoa, odds
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 8 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: San Siro -- Milan
- Live stream: Paramount+
- Odds: AC Milan -270; Draw +340; Genoa +700
How to watch Serie A Matchday 19
All times U.S./Eastern.
Tuesday, Jan. 6
Pisa vs. Como, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)
Lecce vs. AS Roma, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)
Sassuolo vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
Wednesday, Jan. 7
Bologna vs. Atalanta, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)
Napoli vs. Hellas Verona, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)
Torino vs. Udinese, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
Lazio vs. Fiorentina, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
Parma vs. Inter, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
Thursday, Jan. 8
Cremonese vs. Cagliari, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)
AC Milan vs. Genoa, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)