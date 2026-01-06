The 2025-26 Serie A season is in full swing in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter, Juventus and AC Milan will compete with the team coached by Antonio Conte to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as AS Roma, Atalanta, Lazio, Fiorentina, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments.

This week's Serie A slate features some interesting matchups, such as the game between AC Milan and Genoa on Thursday. Here's how to watch:

How to watch AC Milan vs. Genoa, odds

Date : Thursday, Jan. 8 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Jan. 8 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan

: San Siro -- Milan Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan -270; Draw +340; Genoa +700

How to watch Serie A Matchday 19

All times U.S./Eastern.

Tuesday, Jan. 6

Pisa vs. Como, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Lecce vs. AS Roma, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sassuolo vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Wednesday, Jan. 7

Bologna vs. Atalanta, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. Hellas Verona, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Torino vs. Udinese, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Lazio vs. Fiorentina, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Parma vs. Inter, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Thursday, Jan. 8

Cremonese vs. Cagliari, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

AC Milan vs. Genoa, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)