The 2025-26 Serie A season is nearing the home stretch in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter and AC Milan will compete to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as Napoli, AS Roma, Atalanta, Juventus, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments. This week's Serie A slate features some interesting matchups, such as the much-awaited Napoli game against AC Milan on Monday. Here's what to know:

Can Napoli be back in the title race?

Antonio Conte's Napoli have a last chance to jump back in the title race, as they face AC Milan on Monday at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Inter have a seven-point advantage on the Azzurri but will face Gian Piero Gasperini's AS Roma on Sunday at San Siro. Napoli appear to have the most favorable run compared to both AC Milan and Inter, with eight matches remaining in the 2025–26 season. The Rossoneri currently trail Cristian Chivu's side by six points. With all three teams facing major tests this weekend, this Serie A matchday could prove pivotal heading into the final part of the season.

How to watch Napoli vs. AC Milan, odds

Date : Monday, April 6 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Monday, April 6 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples

: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Napoli +413; Draw +310; AC Milan -166

How to watch Serie A Matchday 31

All times U.S./Eastern.

Saturday, April 4

Sassuolo vs. Cagliari, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Hellas Verona vs. Fiorentina, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Lazio vs. Parma, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, April 5

Cremonese vs. Bologna, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Pisa vs. Torino, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Inter vs. AS Roma, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, April 6

Udinese vs. Como, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Lecce vs. Atalanta, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. Genoa, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. AC Milan, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)