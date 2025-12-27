The 2025-26 Serie A season is in full swing in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter, Juventus and AC Milan will compete with the team coached by Antonio Conte to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as AS Roma, Atalanta, Lazio, Fiorentina, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments.

This weekend's Serie A slate features some huge battles such as the match between Atalanta and Inter:

How to watch Atalanta vs. Inter, odds

Date : Sunday, Dec. 28 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Dec. 28 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : New Balance Arena -- Bergamo

: New Balance Arena -- Bergamo Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Atalanta +254; Draw +246; Inter +104

How to watch Serie A Matchday 17

All times U.S./Eastern.

Saturday, December 27

Parma vs. Fiorentina, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Torino vs. Cagliari, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Lecce vs. Como, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Udinese vs. Lazio, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Pisa vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, December 28

AC Milan vs. Hellas Verona, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Cremonese vs. Napoli, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Bologna vs. Sassuolo, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Atalanta vs. Inter, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, December 29

AS Roma vs. Genoa, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)