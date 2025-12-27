Where to watch Serie A, live stream, schedule: Atalanta vs. Inter, AC Milan to face Hellas Verona on Sunday
The Serie A is back after the Supercoppa Italiana finals that took place last week
The 2025-26 Serie A season is in full swing in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter, Juventus and AC Milan will compete with the team coached by Antonio Conte to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as AS Roma, Atalanta, Lazio, Fiorentina, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments.
This weekend's Serie A slate features some huge battles such as the match between Atalanta and Inter:
How to watch Atalanta vs. Inter, odds
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 28 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: New Balance Arena -- Bergamo
- Live stream: Paramount+
- Odds: Atalanta +254; Draw +246; Inter +104
How to watch Serie A Matchday 17
All times U.S./Eastern.
Saturday, December 27
Parma vs. Fiorentina, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)
Torino vs. Cagliari, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)
Lecce vs. Como, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)
Udinese vs. Lazio, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)
Pisa vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
Sunday, December 28
AC Milan vs. Hellas Verona, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)
Cremonese vs. Napoli, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)
Bologna vs. Sassuolo, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)
Atalanta vs. Inter, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
Monday, December 29
AS Roma vs. Genoa, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)