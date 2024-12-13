The 2024-25 Serie A season is in full swing as the usual giants aim to fight for the title, while other clubs hope they can pull off what Bologna did last season and surprisingly qualify for the Champions League. Inter and Napoli look like the favorites to win the league on paper, but teams like Atalanta, Lazio and Napoli hope to spoil the party in what is turning out to be another thrilling campaign.

Game of the week: Lazio vs. Inter

On Monday Marco Baroni's Lazio are hosting Inter for what is expected to be a key match in the race for the Scudetto as the Biancocelesti are coming from off of a huge win last week won. topping Napoli 1-0 at the Stadio Maradona in Naples. Baroni's side will face former Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi's Inter, who lost 1-0 to Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday in the Champions but are also coming from four wins in the last five Serie A matches.

Date : Monday, Dec. 16 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Monday, Dec. 16 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Lazio +230; Draw +240; Inter +115

Pulisic injured as Milan face Genoa

AC Milan's star Christian Pulisic will miss Sunday's home game against Genoa and it's a big miss for Portuguese manager Paulo Fonseca as the Rossoneri are already 12 points behind Atalanta, the current Serie A leaders. Pulisic will probably be out for the rest of the year, as he's expected to be back between the last game of 2024 against AS Roma and the Italian Super Cup that will take place in the first week of January.

Date : Sunday, Dec. 15 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Dec. 15 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan, Italy

: San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan -280; Draw +380; Genoa +750



Napoli need to react against Udinese

It's not the best moment for Antonio Conte's Napoli as the Azzurri lost twice against Lazio in the last week (knocked out in the Coppa Italia as well). Napoli need to react and what a better place than Udine, where the Italian giants won their third Serie A title in May 2023.

Date : Saturday, Dec. 14 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Dec. 14 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Bluenergy Stadium -- Udine, Italy

: Bluenergy Stadium -- Udine, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Udinese +380; Draw +240; Napoli -125

How to watch: Matchday 16

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, Dec. 13

Empoli vs. Torino, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, Dec. 14

Cagliari vs. Atalanta, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Udinese vs. Napoli, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. Venezia, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Dec. 15

Lecce vs. Monza, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Bologna vs. Fiorentina, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Parma vs. Hellas Verona, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Como vs. AS Roma, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

AC Milan vs. Genoa 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Dec. 16

Lazio vs. Inter, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)