Where to watch Serie A, live stream, schedule: Christian Pulisic, Rafa Leao at odds? Inter coasting to title
The Nerazzurri have gained another point in the last weekend of action, while elsewhere in Milan two stars seem to be fighting
The 2025-26 Serie A season is in full swing in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter and AC Milan will compete to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as Napoli, AS Roma, Atalanta, Juventus, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments. This week's Serie A slate features some interesting matchups, such as the much-awaited Inter game against Fiorentina on Sunday. Here's what to know:
Inter on the way to winning again
The team coached by Cristian Chivu has gained another point last weekend on their Serie A title rivals, AC Milan. The Nerazzurri, despite drawing 1-1 at San Siro against Atalanta, have now eight points of advantage on the side managed by Massimiliano Allegri after the Rossoneri lost 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico against Lazio. This is why Inter are now considered the strongest candidate for the Scudetto win, and have the chance to win their Scudetto number 21, after clinching the second star during the 2023-24 season with Simone Inzaghi as head coach.
Pulisic and Leao have issues
USMNT striker Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao are currently struggling AC Milan, and the tension boiled over after the club's match against Lazio. Footage showed by DAZN during the week caught Leao pointing at the American winger as he was substituted off by manager Massimiliano Allegri in the second half, visibly frustrated and accusing Pulisic of being selfish on the pitch: "He never passes," the Portuguese star was heard saying. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the argument didn't end there, spilling into the dressing room until Allegri himself was forced to step in and separate the two. Saturday's match against Torino, where both Pulisic and Leao are expected to start, will be another test for the attacking duo.
How to watch Fiorentina vs. Inter, odds
- Date: Sunday, March 22 | Time: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Stadio Artemio Franchi -- Florence
- Live stream: Paramount+
- Odds: Fiorentina +413; Draw +310; Inter -166
How to watch Serie A Matchday 30
All times U.S./Eastern.
Friday, March 20
Cagliari 0, Napoli 1
Genoa 0, Udinese 2
Saturday, March 21
Parma vs. Cremonese, 10 a.m. (Paramount+)
AC Milan vs. Torino, 1 p.m. (Paramount+)
Juventus vs. Sassuolo, 3:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
Sunday, March 22
Como vs. Pisa, 7:30 a.m. (Paramount+)
Bologna vs. Lazio, 10 a.m. (Paramount+)
Atalanta vs. Hellas Verona, 10 a.m. (Paramount+)
AS Roma vs. Lecce, 1 p.m. (Paramount+)
Fiorentina vs. Inter, 3:45 p.m. (Paramount+)