The 2025-26 Serie A season is in full swing in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter and AC Milan will compete to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as Napoli, AS Roma, Atalanta, Juventus, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments. This week's Serie A slate features some interesting matchups, such as the much-awaited Inter game against Fiorentina on Sunday. Here's what to know:

Inter on the way to winning again

The team coached by Cristian Chivu has gained another point last weekend on their Serie A title rivals, AC Milan. The Nerazzurri, despite drawing 1-1 at San Siro against Atalanta, have now eight points of advantage on the side managed by Massimiliano Allegri after the Rossoneri lost 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico against Lazio. This is why Inter are now considered the strongest candidate for the Scudetto win, and have the chance to win their Scudetto number 21, after clinching the second star during the 2023-24 season with Simone Inzaghi as head coach.

Pulisic and Leao have issues

USMNT striker Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao are currently struggling AC Milan, and the tension boiled over after the club's match against Lazio. Footage showed by DAZN during the week caught Leao pointing at the American winger as he was substituted off by manager Massimiliano Allegri in the second half, visibly frustrated and accusing Pulisic of being selfish on the pitch: "He never passes," the Portuguese star was heard saying. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the argument didn't end there, spilling into the dressing room until Allegri himself was forced to step in and separate the two. Saturday's match against Torino, where both Pulisic and Leao are expected to start, will be another test for the attacking duo.

How to watch Fiorentina vs. Inter, odds

Date : Sunday, March 22 | Time : 3:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, March 22 | : 3:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Artemio Franchi -- Florence

: Stadio Artemio Franchi -- Florence Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Fiorentina +413; Draw +310; Inter -166

How to watch Serie A Matchday 30

All times U.S./Eastern.

Friday, March 20

Cagliari 0, Napoli 1

Genoa 0, Udinese 2

Saturday, March 21

Parma vs. Cremonese, 10 a.m. (Paramount+)

AC Milan vs. Torino, 1 p.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. Sassuolo, 3:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, March 22

Como vs. Pisa, 7:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Bologna vs. Lazio, 10 a.m. (Paramount+)

Atalanta vs. Hellas Verona, 10 a.m. (Paramount+)

AS Roma vs. Lecce, 1 p.m. (Paramount+)

Fiorentina vs. Inter, 3:45 p.m. (Paramount+)