The 2024-25 Serie A season is in full swing as the usual giants aim to fight for the title, while other clubs hope they can pull off what Bologna did last season and surprisingly qualify for the Champions League. Inter and Juventus look like the favorites to win the league on paper, but teams like AC Milan and Napoli hope to spoil the party in what should be another thrilling campaign.

Game of the week: Atalanta vs. AC Milan

Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta will host AC Milan and USMNT star Christian Pulisic on Friday for what is expected to be the most interesting matchup of the weekend. The Rossoneri are coming from a solid 6-1 Coppa Italia win against Sassuolo and need to confirm their positive moment against the Nerazzurri, who are currently second in the Serie A table, only one point behind Napoli. Gasperini's team, if they win, can top the Azzurri while Antonio Conte's side are facing Lazio on Sunday.

Date : Friday, Dec. 6 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Friday, Dec. 6 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Gewiss Stadium -- Bergamo, Italy

: Gewiss Stadium -- Bergamo, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Atalanta -115; Draw +260; AC Milan +300

Inter host Parma

Inter will host Parma on Friday and will be back on the pitch after the terrifying match against Fiorentina when it was interrupted and then abandoned in the 17th minute when Italian midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed on the pitch. Due to the suspension of the game, the Nerazzurri will play the rest of the Fiorentina game in February, but in the meantime, they aim to win against the Crociati at San Siro.

Date : Friday, Dec. 6 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Friday, Dec. 6 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan, Italy

: San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter -549; Draw +600; Parma +1400



Antonio Conte vs. Lazio

Napoli are leading the Serie A table and are putting pressure on Inter as they are now four points ahead of the Nerazzurri and on Sunday will host Lazio, one of the best teams of the season that only lost one of the last six Serie A games played. It will be another test for Conte and his team at the Stadio Maradona.

Date : Sunday, Dec. 7 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Dec. 7 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy

: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Napoli -120; Draw +250; Lazio +340

How to watch: Matchday 15

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, Dec. 6

Inter vs. Parma, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Atalanta vs. AC Milan, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, Dec. 7

Genoa vs. Torino, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. Bologna, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

AS Roma vs. Lecce, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Dec. 8

Firoentina vs. Cagliari, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Hellas Verona vs. Empoli, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Venezia vs. Como, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. Lazio, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Dec. 9

Monza vs. Udinese, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)