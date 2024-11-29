The 2024-25 Serie A season is in full swing as the usual giants aim to fight for the title, while other clubs hope they can pull off what Bologna did last season and surprisingly qualify for the Champions League. Inter and Juventus look like the favorites to win the league on paper, but teams like AC Milan and Napoli hope to spoil the party in what should be another thrilling campaign.

Game of the week: Fiorentina vs. Inter

The Nerazzurri will visit Fiorentina on Sunday and it will be a crucial game for the Scudetto as the side coached by Raffaele Palladino are living a great moment, riding an eight game winning streak, currently sitting second in the table, tied on points with their opponents this week. Palladino's side can make another statement to the competitors if they manage to block Inter, as the Nerazzurri are trying to defend their title.

Date : Sunday, Dec. 1 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Dec. 1 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Artemio Franchi -- Florence, Italy

: Stadio Artemio Franchi -- Florence, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Fiorentina +250; Draw +260; Inter +100

Ranieri back at the Olimpico

It will be an emotional night at the Stadio Olimpico as AS Roma host Atalanta when manager Claudio Ranieri makes his much awaited comeback at the Olimpico after playing his first two games away since he was appointed again. More than emotions, Roma need points to recover after a disappointing start of the season that led to the sacking of two managers, but it won't be easy at all against Atalanta.

Date : Monday, Dec. 2 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Monday, Dec. 2 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AS Roma +200; Draw +230; Atalanta +135



Pulisic to face Empoli

United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic will face Empoli on Saturday at San Siro as AC Milan are seeking a win in Serie A after drawing last week's clash against Juventus in Milan and winning away in the Champions League's fixture against Slovan Bratislava, when Pulisic scored the opening goal of the game.

Date : Saturday, Nov. 30 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Nov. 30 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan, Italy

: San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan -300; Draw +400; Empoli +800

How to watch: Matchday 14

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, Nov. 29

Cagliari vs. Hellas Verona, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, Nov. 30

Como vs. Monza, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

AC Milan vs. Empoli, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Bologna vs. Venezia, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Dec. 1

Udinese vs. Genoa, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Parma vs. Lazio, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Torino vs. Napoli, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Fiorentina vs. Inter, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Lecce vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Dec. 2

AS Roma vs. Atalanta, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)