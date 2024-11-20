The 2024-25 Serie A season is back and back with a bang as the usual giants aim to fight for the title, while other clubs hope they can pull off what Bologna did last season and surprisingly qualify for the Champions League. Inter and Juventus look like the favorites to win the league on paper, but teams like AC Milan and Napoli hope to spoil the party in what should be another thrilling campaign.

Game of the week: AC Milan vs. Juventus

The game of the week will take place in Milan where Paulo Fonseca's Rossoneri will face Juventus for one of the most awaited matches of the season. This is also a game that will feature four USMNT players as all Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah for Juventus and Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah for AC Milan are expected to start on Saturday.

Date : Saturday, Nov. 23 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Nov. 23 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan, Italy

: San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan +120; Draw +220; Juventus +240

Claudio Ranieri's debut vs. Napoli

During the international break, AS Roma sacked their second manager of the season as Ivan Juric left his role after the home defeat against Bologna. Club icon Claudio Ranieri came back, out of retirement, and was appointed as interim manager until the end of the current season and will start his third spell at the club against Napoli at the Stadio Maradona on Sunday.

Date : Sunday, Nov. 24 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 24 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy

: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Napoli -130; Draw +250; AS Roma +380



Patrick Vieira back in Serie A

Another change of managers took place at Genoa as the historical Serie A side decided to sack Alberto Gilardino despite being one of the best young Italian coaches and appointed former French soccer legend and NYCFC coach Patrick Vieira who will have the challenging task of avoiding relegation after a difficult start of the 2024-25 season.

Date : Sunday, Nov. 3 | Time : 12:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 3 | : 12:30 a.m. ET Location : Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris -- Genoa, Italy

: Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris -- Genoa, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Genoa +160; Draw +210; Cagliari +180

How to watch: Matchday 13

All times U.S./Eastern

Saturday, Nov. 23

Verona vs. Inter, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

AC Milan vs. Juventus, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Parma vs. Atalanta, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Nov. 24

Genoa vs. Cagliari, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Como vs. Fiorentina, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Torino vs. Monza, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. AS Roma, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Lazio vs. Bologna, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Nov. 25

Empoli vs. Udinese, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Venezia vs. Lecce, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)