The 2024-25 Serie A season is in full swing as the usual giants aim to fight for the title, while other clubs hope they can pull off what Bologna did last season and surprisingly qualify for the Champions League. Inter and Napoli look like the favorites to win the league on paper, but teams like Atalanta, Lazio and Fiorentina hope to spoil the party in what is turning out to be another thrilling campaign.

Game of the week: The Derby della Capitale

On Sunday AS Roma will host Lazio for one of the most awaited games of the season as the Derby della Capitale takes place in Rome. For the first time in six years the game will be played at night, after security reasons that forced the police to ask for the game to be played during daytime over the past years. Claudio Ranieri's team comes from an away draw at San Siro against AC Milan that led the home team to sack their manager Paulo Fonseca and hire Sergio Conceicao. Lazio, on the other hand, are sitting fourth, six points behind Atalanta and Napoli.

Date : Sunday, Jan. 5 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Jan. 5 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AS Roma -105; Draw +240; Lazio +300

Fiorentina to host Napoli

On Saturday Antonio Conte's Napoli will visit Fiorentina in Florence, for what it might be one of the best games of the weekend in Europe considering the way these two sides have played in their first half of the season. Napoli are currently leading the table but with Atalanta not playing this week, they have the chance to become the only leaders of the league, while Fiorentina have the chance to close the gap with the top of the table.

Date : Saturday, Jan. 4 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Jan. 4 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Artemio Franchi -- Florence, Italy

: Stadio Artemio Franchi -- Florence, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Fiorentina +190; Draw +210; Napoli +155

Only seven games

The Supercoppa Italiana takes place over the weekend but the Italian Serie A will go on as usual while the games of the four teams playing the cup will be playing on Jan. 14-15. This is why only seven games will be played this weekend.

How to watch: Matchday 19

All times U.S./Eastern

Saturday, Jan. 4

Venezia vs. Empoli, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Fiorentina vs. Napoli, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Hellas Verona vs. Udinese, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Jan. 5

Monza vs. Cagliari, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Lecce vs. Genoa, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Torino vs. Parma, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

AS Roma vs. Lazio 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Como vs. AC Milan, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Atalanta vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Inter vs. Bologna, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)