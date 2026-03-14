The 2025-26 Serie A season is in full swing in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter and AC Milan will compete to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as Napoli, AS Roma, Atalanta, Juventus, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments. This week's Serie A slate features some interesting matchups, such as the much-awaited Inter game against Atalanta on Saturday. Here's what to know:

Will Inter react?

The Nerazzurri are coming off of a big disappointment following the 1-0 Derby della Madonnina defeat against AC Milan as the team coached by Cristian Chivu needed to react and to restart their run to the Scudetto. Before losing to their crosstown rivals, Inter had won the last 14 out of 15 Serie A games they played and had a 10-point margin on the Rossoneri, but after losing the Derby della Madonnina, the gap was reduced to seven points. This is why the game against Atalanta became crucial, as the team coached by Palladino lost 6-1 in the round of 16 first leg against Bayern Munich on Tuesday. Despite the disappointment, the Italian coach looked confident after the European upset, and hoped to see a reaction against the Serie A leaders, as he said after the game to Sky Italy, when he also underlined the superiority of the German giants.

"I had never seen players with these qualities; they really impressed me. They always delivered the ball to the right foot and with the right speed. You can sit deep, but they still hurt you. We were never able to break forward, their counter-pressing meant they recovered the ball immediately. If we made it this far, it's because with this mentality, we beat Chelsea and Borussia. Beyond the systems, the difference is made by the players".

How to watch Inter vs. Atalanta, odds

Date : Saturday, March 14 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, March 14 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan

: San Siro -- Milan Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter -190; Draw +336; Atalanta +469

How to watch Serie A Matchday 29

All times U.S./Eastern.

Friday, March 13

Juventus vs. Pisa, 3:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, March 14

Inter vs. Atalanta, 10 a.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. Lecce, 1 p.m. (Paramount+)

Udinese vs. Juventus, 3:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, March 15

Hellas Verona vs. Genoa, 7:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Sassuolo vs. Bologna, 10 a.m. (Paramount+)

Pisa vs. Cagliari, 10 a.m. (Paramount+)

Como vs. AS Roma, 1 p.m. (Paramount+)

Lazio vs. AC Milan, 3:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, March 16

Cremonese vs. Fiorentina, 3:45 p.m. (Paramount+)