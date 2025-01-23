The 2024-25 Serie A season is in full swing as the usual giants aim to fight for the title, while other clubs hope they can pull off what Bologna did last season and surprisingly qualify for the Champions League. Inter and Napoli look like the favorites to win the league on paper, but teams like Atalanta, Lazio and Fiorentina hope to spoil the party in what is turning out to be another thrilling campaign.

Game of the week: Napoli vs. Juventus

One of the most awaited games of the season will take place at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona this Saturday as the side of former Juventus manager and captain Antonio Conte will face host the Bianconeri. Napoli are leading the Serie A table and despite losing a key player such as Georgian talent Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who signed for PSG, they are not willing to lose the chance to win another title under Conte, who was appointed in the summer of 2024 to bring Napoli back at the top after a disappointing season.

Date : Saturday, Jan. 25 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Jan. 25 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy

: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Napoli +115; Draw +200; Juventus +280

Lazio to host Fiorentina

The Biancocelesti will host Fiorentina on Sunday for a big game as the two sides, after a good start of the season, are currently struggling. In particular, the Viola haven't won in the last five games and there is increasing pressure on manager Raffaele Palladino, who needs to be back to win to avoid a possible sacking.

Date : Sunday, Jan. 26 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Jan. 26 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Lazio +105; Draw +230; Fiorentina +270

AS Roma back in the race?

After a disappointing start of the season that led to two managerial changes as both Daniele De Rossi and Ivan Juric were sacked, caretaker manager Claudio Ranieri is finally taking AS Roma back were they belong, as the Giallorossi can now hope to qualify for an European spot but need to continue to perform as they did recently.

Date : Sunday, Jan. 26 | Time : 9 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Jan. 26 | : 9 a.m. ET Location : Bluenergy Stadium -- Udine, Italy

: Bluenergy Stadium -- Udine, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Udinese +240; Draw +220; AS Roma +120

How to watch: Matchday 22

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, Jan. 24

Torino vs. Cagliari, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, Jan. 25

Como vs. Atalanta, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. Juventus, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Empoli vs. Bologna, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Jan. 26

AC Milan vs. Parma, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Udinese vs. AS Roma, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Lecce vs. Inter, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Lazio vs. Fiorentina 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Jan. 27

Venezia vs. Hellas Verona, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Genoa vs. Monza, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)