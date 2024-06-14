The third game of UEFA Euro 2024 sees three-time winners Spain take on Croatia in Berlin on Saturday. These two familiar faces of European soccer form part of a competitive Group B which also includes Italy and both will want to make a strong start. The Spanish perhaps more so given that their second game is against the Azzurri although Albania should not be totally written off either. Luis de la Fuente has gone for a largely domestic-based squad for this one while precious few of Zlatko Dalic's players ply their trade in their home country. This one promises to be part of a loaded first full day of group action in Germany.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, June 15 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 15 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Olympiastadion -- Berlin, Germany

Olympiastadion -- Berlin, Germany Watch: FOX or Fubo (try for free)

FOX or Fubo (try for free) Odds: Spain -110; Draw +250; Croatia +333

Group B

Italy and Albania meet in Dortmund later on Saturday but the big one in Group B will be Spain vs. Italy in Gelsenkirchen come the second round of games. Depending on the opening results, that one could shape the outcome of this group and decide which nation is likely to finish top. The Italians could do with an opening win so that things do not get complicated with the Spanish and then Croatia last. Winning the group certainly has its advantages and puts first or second on opposite sides of the draw with the second-placed side likely to face the runners-up from Group A which features hosts Germany.

Team news

Spain: A few interesting names have been omitted including Marco Asensio, the injured Gavi and Pau Torres while Pau Cubarsi, Marcos Llorente and Aleix Garcia were cut from the final squad. La Roja warmed up with a 5-1 thrashing of Northern Ireland so expect to see an incisive Spanish attack while Aymeric Laporte and Robin Le Normand could yet form an entirely made in France central defensive pairing.

Possible Spain XI: Simon; Navas, Nacho, Le Normand, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams.

Croatia: Borna Barisic and Duje Caleta-Car were the biggest names cut from the squad for the tournament although many veterans remain -- notably in midfield. Luka Modric, Domagoj Vida and Ivan Perisic are all 35 or over while Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Andrej Kramaric and Ante Budimir are all in their 30s. That experience could come to the fore given Croatia's habit of making unexpected deep runs, but it could also land them in difficulty against younger, more vibrant sides.

Possible Croatia XI: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Majer, Budimir, Kramaric.

Prediction

This one could be tight so a score draw would not be a huge surprise. Spain might fancy themselves to nick the result by a narrow margin but Croatia have international tournament pedigree which could see them surprise the bigger names in Group B. Pick: Spain 1, Croatia 1.

