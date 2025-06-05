After Portugal's 2-1 win against Germany in the first semifinal of the 2025 edition of the UEFA Nations League, France will face Spain on Thursday for the other semifinal, with the winning team facing the same Portugal on Sunday at the Allianz Arena in Munich. France will feature some key players of the PSG win against Inter in the Champions League final last week, while Spain will aim to defend the title after winning the past edition of the tournament.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Spain vs. France

Date : Thursday, June 5 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Thursday, June 5 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : MHP Arena -- Stuttgart, Germany

: MHP Arena -- Stuttgart, Germany TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

FS1 | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Spain +175; Draw +175; France +210

Last meeting

Spain and France met in a dramatic 2-1 semifinal in July 2024 at the UEFA 2024 Euro tournament, when Luis de la Fuente's side managed to win thanks to a comeback with the goals scored by Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal, while France scored the opening goal with Randal Kolo Muani. Thanks to that win, Spain qualified for the final, where they met England and then won the tournament.

Best bets

Kylian Mbappe to score +220 -- Despite a disappointing campaign with Real Madrid, it was a positive debut season for Mbappe with Real Madrid as the Frenchman scored 31 goals in 34 matches played in the league with the team formerly coached by Carlo Ancelotti. Before the start of a new era under Xabi Alonso at the club, Mbappe will try to lift a trophy this season with his national team.

Predicted lineups

Spain XI: Unai Simon; Oscar Mingueza, Pau Cubarsi, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella; Pedri, Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams; Alvaro Morata.

France XI: Mike Maignan; Pierre Kalulu, Ibrahima Konate, Clement Lenglet, Theo Hernandez; Kone, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Desire Doue; Kylian Mbappe.

Player to watch

Lamine Yamal, Spain -- The Spanish star has been phenomenal this season with Barcelona, and after winning the 2024 Euro as one of the main faces of his national team, he's aiming to bring back another trophy to Spain ahead of the upcoming season. De la Fuente, Spanish national team manager, said: "Lamine's trajectory in the future is going to be great. But it's our responsibility to take care of all the little details that are even more important than footballing ability. He's going to have a fantastic future. If he keeps progressing like this, he could be a footballing legend."

Prediction

Some of the French national team players might be affected by the celebrations of PSG's Champions League win last week, and this is also why Spain have more chances to face Portugal in the final on Sunday. Pick: Spain 2, France 1.

