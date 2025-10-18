Thomas Frank has taken Tottenham by storm with the team in a European spot in the league while also getting the job done in Champions League play. But they've been far from pretty while doing it, relying on set pieces and the defense digging in to find success. It's a marked departure from the team under Ange Postecoglou, while a similar departure has been happening in the front office, where Daniel Levy no longer serves as chairman after stepping down last month.

How to watch Tottenham vs. Aston Villa , odds

Date : Sunday, Oct. 19 | Time : 9 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Oct. 19 | : 9 a.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London

: Stadium -- London TV: USA | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

USA | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Tottenham +105; Draw +250; Aston Villa +260

But while this year of change has started off well for Tottenham, it feels like everything is balanced on a razor's edge. Despite their standing in the Premier League, Tottenham's expected goal difference is -1.39, which is good for 12th in the league. While they've been putting the ball in the back of the net fine, Frank's team has overperformed on the defensive end, allowing five goals from an expected eight.

Over the course of the season, things like that can catch up to a team, especially when playing multiple times per week due to Champions League commitments. Improvements in net by starting keeper Guglielmo Vicario can only go so far, but weeks like this one are what can show what Tottenham are made of.

Coming off the international break, they'll have a tough matchup hosting Aston Villa before then travelling away to face Monaco in Champions League play. Needing all three points in both matches, Frank needs to look for more avenues to pull creativity out of his squad. Mohammed Kudus and Pedro Porro are leading the way with 1.85 and 1.30 expected assists to begin the season, respectively, in all competitions, but Xavi Simons has yet to get going.

With James Maddison injured, Tottenham's hopes hinge on the Dutchman bringing his form from RB Leipzig to North London, and if it doesn't happen, a long slide down the table could be coming. Goals from Mickey Van De Ven and Richarlison have been able to prop up the team so far, but it's not sustainable. If Rodrigo Bentancur and Joao Palhinha can't get the ball to the attackers for consistent build-up, Frank may need to fiddle around with things.

Tottenham are riding a fine line, but they've yet to prove that things have improved from last season to a degree that will see them make the Champions League again. This team won't finish 17th in the league again, but if they want to make the top four, an evolution needs to take place in midfield over the next few weeks, or they'll come crashing back to earth.