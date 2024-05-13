Manchester City must win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday if they are to retain control of a title race that will go to the final day of the season. The big question is what proportion of the 60,000 crowd will be willing them to do exactly that when any dropped points by Pep Guardiola's side opens the door for Arsenal to win the Premier League.

Much may depend on whether Spurs are still in the race for a top four finish. An Aston Villa win over Liverpool on Monday night would end that particular battle and all Ange Postecoglu and his players would have to focus on is holding off unlikely challengers to their fifth spot. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, May 14 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 14 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV

USA | fuboTV Odds: Tottenham +600; Draw +450; Manchester City -275

Team news and storylines

Tottenham: It seems unlikely that Richarlison will have recovered in time for Tuesday's game after missing the win over Burnley, a match which snapped a four game losing streak for Postecoglu's side with Micky van de Ven striking eight minutes from time in a match where Spurs had plenty of chances to win the game. The Dutchman moved across to left back after Radu Dragusin's second half introduction and that could be a look the manager reverts to again to combat City's attacking threat.

"I think we've got what it takes to make a game of it and play our football and see where that takes us," said Postecoglu. "They're an outstanding team and they and Arsenal are the benchmark of the competition right now. They're 20-odd points ahead of us and we've got some ground to make up, but it's at our place, it's 95 minutes of football and we're going to have a crack."

Possible Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Van de Ven; Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison; Kulusevski, Son, Johnson

Manchester City: What is expected to be a fully fit squad has a simple equation ahead of them, end one of the most curious streaks in Premier League football. Tottenham have won each of their last four home games against City without conceding a goal, an unbroken scoreless league streak at a stadium that is only eclipsed by Birmingham City's seven games at Old Trafford. Pep Guardiola's side will hope that they broke their hoodoo when they visited this ground earlier in the season for an FA Cup tie, Nathan Ake netting the winner in the 88th minute.

Possible Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland

Prediction

Don't expect any favors from Spurs, Arsenal fans. This should be a comfortable win for City. PICK: Tottenham 0, Manchester City 2