It's quite a surprising bottom-half battle between two teams who had European ambitions as Tottenham and Manchester United square off. Both may have made it to the last 16 of Europa League play but they've struggled mightily in the Premier League where they're currently 14th and 15th, respectively. While it would take a shock to see either side drop into the Championship, each of these teams need a win in the worst way to turn their form around.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Feb. 15 | Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Feb. 15 | : 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London

: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Tottenham +135; Draw +260; Manchester United +180

Storylines

Tottenham: Losing two consecutive matches in all competitions, Tottenham are close to crashing out of every cup competition after conceding six goals and only scoring one in their last two matches. While struggles are expected considering the injury crisis that Ange Postecoglou is going through, there are questions beginning to emerge about how much of this is down to those injuries versus management.

Tottenham predicted XI: Antonin Kinsky, Djed Spence, Archie Gray, Kevin Danso, Pedro Porro, Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Bergvall, Heung-min Son, Dejan Kulusevski, Mathys Tel

Manchester United: The Red Devils have suffered a major blow heading into this match with news that Amad Diallo could miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury. This is with Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Tom Collyer already ruled out for the trip to Tottenham. Diallo has been one of the brightest spots in United's season with six goals and six assists in the Premier League while playing as a wing back or an attacking midfielder depending on what Ruben Amorim needs. Not having him for this match will be quite a blow for the Red Devils but it's also a chance for others to step up.

Manchester United predicted XI: Andre Onana, Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Patrick Dorgu, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Joshua Zirkzee

Prediction

It's hard to see either team taking a victory here as both defenses have issues that can be exploited en route to a draw, but that doesn't allow either to feel better about their situations. Pick: Tottenham 1, Manchester United 1