Coming into this match, if you were told that one team won their last two matches scoring five goals and conceding zero while the other lost two straight conceding seven goals, you'd think that the winning side was Tottenham, not a Wolves team one point above the relegation zone. It has been a tough December for Ange Postecoglou with his side only winning two matches while drawing two and losing four. They've gone from European contenders to teetering on even contending for a top 10 spot while losing every senior center back to injury during the festive period.

Form isn't on Tottenham's side but facing a relegation-threatened team with a new manager in Wolves, they need to pick up a victory at home. They were able to blow Southampton aside 5-0 in a trip to Saint Mary's Stadium, but this Wolves side is stronger than that one and fighting to stay in the Premier League for another season.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Dec. 29 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Dec. 29 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London

: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Tottenham -165; Draw +360; Wolverhampton +360

Storylines

Tottenham: With Djed Spence suspended and Radu Dragusin now a game-time decision, it can't get much worse for Tottenham's defense. Destiny Udogie is healthy allowing Postecoglou to play his starting outside backs but in central defense, it's increasingly likely that two midfielders will have to start in front of Fraser Forster in net. Add that in with not being able to settle on a consistent midfield and this is looking like a time where the woes could continue despite Wolves' poor defensive record.

Tottenham predicted XI: Fraser Forster, Destiny Udogie, Archie Gray, Yves Bissouma, Pedro Porro, Pape Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur, Heung-min Son, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke

Wolverhampton: With Vitor Pereira taking over, there has been an immediate change around Wolves. The midfield has played tighter and they've been able to put the ball in the back of the net with ease, mainly through Matheus Cunha. Only time will tell if this is a new manager bounce or a team that should've been midtable performing like it but that's what makes an away trip to Tottenham critical for the new manager. Going three unbeaten could be enough to provide a cushion from the relegation zone and entering the new year above the line will be a massive psychological boost for Wolves.

Wolverhampton predicted XI: Jose Sa, Toti Gomes, Santiago Bueno, Matt Doherty, Nelson Semedo, Andre, Joao Gomes, Rayan Ait Nouri, Goncalo Guedes, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Matheus Cunha

Prediction

With home support behind them, Tottenham will finally score some goals en route to a result but the defensive woes will still rear their head. Pick: Tottenham 3, Wolves 2