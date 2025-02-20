The UEFA Champions League round of 16, quarterfinal and semifinal draws take place on Friday as Europe's leading soccer competition takes its final form for this season. The top eight teams from the league phase led by Liverpool and Barcelona qualified automatically for the round of 16 while eight teams have emerged from the knockout round playoffs which are part of this year's new format. The tournament is now in bracket format from the knockout round playoffs with round of 16, quarterfinal and semifinal draws predefined via a pairings system determined by the teams' final league positions.

Date: Friday, Feb. 21 | Time: 6 a.m. ET

Friday, Feb. 21 | 6 a.m. ET Location: House of European Football - Nyon, Switzerland

House of European Football - Nyon, Switzerland Watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Which teams are in the UCL round of 16 draw?

The top eight teams from the league phase will be seeded in the round of 16 and play the second legs of their ties at home.

UCL league phase top eight (seeded and ordered by position)

1. Liverpool (England)

2. Barcelona (Spain)

3. Arsenal (England)

4. Inter (Italy)

5. Atletico Madrid (Spain)

6. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

7. Lille (France)

8. Aston Villa (England)

UCL knockout round playoff winners (unseeded and ordered by position)

10. Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

11. Real Madrid (Spain)

12. Bayern Munich (Germany)

14. PSV (Netherlands)

15. PSG (France)

16. Benfica (Portugal)

19. Feyenoord (Netherlands)

24. Club Brugge (Belgium)

Round of 16 draw explainer

Clubs are paired based on their league phase positions to create four seeded pairings (first and second place, third and fourth place, fifth and sixth place, seventh and eighth place). Each seeded pair is drawn into one of two round-of-16 positions against the knockout phase playoff winners with those positions determined by the playoff draw. The draw will allocate the side of the bracket for each seeded side starting with the seventh and eighth teams and finishing with the first and second. One team from each seeded pair is drawn and placed on their reserved spot with the other team automatically taking the other reserved spot

Possible opponents

Liverpool's possible opponents in round of 16: PSG or Benfica

Barcelona's possible opponents in round of 16: PSG or Benfica

Arsenal's possible opponents in round of 16: PSV or Feyenoord

Inter's possible opponents in round of 16: PSV or Feyenoord

Atletico Madrid's possible opponents in round of 16: Real Madrid or Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen's possible opponents in round of 16: Real Madrid or Bayern Munich

Lille's possible opponents in round of 16: Borussia Dortmund or Club Brugge

's possible opponents in round of 16: Borussia Dortmund or Club Brugge Aston Villa's possible opponents in round of 16: Borussia Dortmund or Club Brugge

What about the quarterfinal, semifinal and final draws?

Because the bracket means that all potential opponents will now be known, it is a question of working out the order of the games and playing at home first. This will happen for the quarterfinal and semifinals one side of the bracket nominated as the potential home side for the final in Munich. As a reminder, teams from the same country can face each other in the round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals as well as repeat opponents from earlier in the competition.

Round of 16, quarterfinal and semifinal game dates