The U.S. women's national team will face Japan for the 2025 SheBelieves Cup title on Wednesday night. Japan enter the final matchday tied with the United States on points but lead the tournament table on goal differential, setting up a must-win scenario for the USWNT. The long-time rivals will meet for the 41st time on Wednesday, and the USWNT lead the all-time series 31-8-1 and will square off for the first time since their 2024 Olympic quarterfinal meeting.

Here's what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 26 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Feb. 26 | 10:30 p.m. ET Place: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, Ca.



Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, Ca. TV: Universo and TBS | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Universo and TBS | Fubo (try for free) Odds: USWNT -450; Draw +500; Japan +800

Trophy scenarios

Both teams enter the final matchday with two wins each and six points. Japan lead the tournament table with a better goal differential (+7) than the USWNT (+3). Japan hold the goal differential tiebreaker headed into the final game, so they only need a draw to secure the SheBelieves Cup, and for the USWNT, it is a winner-takes-all scenario. Anything less than a win for the United States means a second-place finish for the first time since 2020.

Standings



Teams GP W D L F A GD P Japan 2 2 0 0 8 1 +7 6 USA 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3 6 Australia 2 0 0 2 1 6 -5 0 Colombia 2 0 0 2 1 6 -5 0

What they're saying

Manager Emma Hayes and the group were faced with different obstacles against Colombia and Australia and their final game against Japan will be their biggest challenge yet. Here's what she had to say about the upcoming game:

"Well, it's just the perfect game. It's just what you want. And I think Japan, you can see on current form, scoring lots of goals, the quality of their play is so so high. I think they're one of the top, top, top teams in the world. This is the perfect game for where we are at to learn a lot about ourselves, because I am certain we will have to suffer because the way they dominate the ball, the way they progress up the pitch, with their rotations, with their dynamic advantages," said Hayes.

"I'm looking forward to watching, I love watching Japan play anyway. So, excited for the challenge ... So, let's get at it, and I respect the hell out of them. They're a brilliant team, but we want to win."

Starting lineup projection

USWNT starting XI projection: Jane Campbell, Emily Fox, Emily Sams, Emily Sonnett, Crystal Dunn, Sam Coffey, Lily Yohannes, Jaedyn Shaw, Yazmeen Ryan, Catarina Macario, Michelle Cooper

Prediction

Two teams who respect each other a little bit too much might mean another tightly contested match. Pick: USA 1, Japan 0