The U.S. women's national team will play their second match of the 2025 SheBelieves Cup against Australia on Sunday. It's the first meeting between the two sides since their group-stage match in the 2024 Olympics. The Stars and Stripes eliminated the Matildas from contention before going on to win the Olympic gold medal. The two sides have a recent history of meetings on big stages and also met in the Tokyo Olympics during the bronze medal game where the United States claimed the third place. The Americans hold a 28-1-5 record over the Matildas across 35 all-time meetings.

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 23 | Time: 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 23 | 5 p.m. ET Place: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Az.



State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Az. TV: Universo and TBS | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Universo and TBS | Fubo (try for free) Odds: USWNT -450; Draw +500; Australia +800

Storylines

USWNT: Manager Emma Hayes and the group picked up a gritty win against Colombia on Thursday. Three players (Tara McKeown, Michelle Cooper, and Gisele Thompson) made their debut, Ally Sentnor scored her first senior-level goal, and Catarina Macario stamped her comeback with her first national team goal in nearly three years. Hayes is no stranger to rotating athletes so look for more changes in the starting lineup from Thursday's game and maybe more first caps for players.

Australia: Interim head coach Tom Sermanni has his work cut out for him in match two of the tournament. The Matildas had an abysmal showing against Japan and conceded four goals to open the competition. He subbed out forwards Mary Fower and Caitlin Foord after an hour on Thursday, but perhaps that means they'll be factors going into the game against USWNT.

Starting lineup projection

USWNT starting XI projection: Mandy McGlynn, Gisele Thompson, Emily Sams, Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Claire Hutton, Korbin Albert, Jaedyn Shaw, Emma Sears, Lynn Biyendolo, Alyssa Thompson.

Prediction

Expect a better performance by Australia after a tough matchday one while rotation for the USWNT means some time to adjust to the game. Pick: USA 2, Australia 1