The U.S. women's national team play their first games of the year when they kick off the 10th annual SheBelieves Cup against Colombia on Thursday. Both squads faced each other nearly a year ago during the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup with the U.S. winning 3-0 during a quarterfinal meeting. The USWNT are unbeaten in 13 games all-time (11W-2D-0L) against Colombia, and the two sides will square off at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston before closing the tournament with matches against Japan and Australia.

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, Feb. 20 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 20 | 8 p.m. ET Place: Shell Energy Stadium -- Houston



Shell Energy Stadium -- Houston TV: Universo and TBS | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Universo and TBS | Fubo (try for free) Odds: USWNT -370; Draw +475; Colombia +600

Storylines

USWNT: The program is coming off a massive 2024 where they went 18W-4D-1L and are unbeaten in their last 20 games since their 2-1 loss to Mexico during the 2024 Gold Cup. Manager Emma Hayes is taking a strategic approach to expanding the player poolin the build-up to the next FIFA Women's World Cup and Olympic cycle, and her SheBelieves Cup roster features a mix of 2024 Olympics participants and upcoming talents. Americans playing abroad in Europe might get the nod for game one against Colombia, so look for Lindsey Heaps (née Horan) to play a significant role on matchday one.

Colombia: Head coach Angelo Marsiglia named a 23-player roster for the SheBelieves Cup with plenty of familiar names. Chelsea FC forward Mayra Ramirez is a lethal threat that the USWNT backline will have to account for every minute, which could open things up for either Real Madrid attacker Linda Caicedo or veteran midfielder Catalina Usme. The USWNT are missing "Triple Espresso," and with no Trinity Rodman, Sophia Wilson, or Mallory Swanson, look for the Colombians to take some more risks instead of just absorbing pressure.

Starting lineup projection

USWNT starting XI projection: Jane Campbell, Emily Fox, Emily Sams, Emily Sonnett, Jenna Nighswonger, Sam Coffey, Lindsey Heaps, Jaedyn Shaw, Lynn Biyendolo, Catarina Macario, Yazmeen Ryan.

Prediction

Game one of any tournament, even a friendly round-robin style event, is always a bit of a challenge. Look for player rotation and preseason rust to be an adjustment factor in this one. Pick: USA 2, Colombia 1