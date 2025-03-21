Argentina may be close to punching their ticket to the 2026 World Cup, leading Conmebol World Cup qualifying but they'll have to pick up points without Lionel Messi and Lautro Martinez to do that. Messi is currently the leading scorer in World Cup qualifying with six goals so far this campaign, but after picking up a hamstring injury for Inter Miami, he won't be available.

Argentina has no shortage of attackers with young Nico Paz making an appearance in the squad and Julian Alvarez in top form for Atletico Madrid but facing a strong Uruguay defense, more pressure will be on the attack, especially with Martinez unavailable.

Messi suffered his injury in a victory over Atlanta United and while it's not a serious injury after already being rested for three consecutive games due to load management, now isn't the time to push him too hard when Argentina have a four-point lead atop the qualifying table. Already being 37, its important to make sure that care is taken with Messi's minutes so that he can both play for Miami during the Club World Cup and have enough longevity to contribute for Argentina in 2026.

Missing out on these matches will help ensure that Messi is fit for the long run, while also helping grow the next generation of Argentine soccer players.

Argentina predicted XI

Emi Martinez, Nahuel Molenna, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Nico Paz, Julian Alvarez, Nicolas Gonzalez

How to watch and odds

