We are into the home stretch of the season across the major soccer leagues in Europe and some champions have already been crowned with other titles imminent. On top of those celebrations, the first UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League berths are being distributed although some of the teams occupying the UEL and UECL spots are expected to upgrade to the UCL by the end of this campaign. With just over one month until the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium closes the domestic club term with a bang, we take a look at who has secured what across the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 so far.

Champions League

La Liga: Real Madrid.

Real Madrid. Serie A: Inter (as champions).

Inter (as champions). Bundesliga: Leverkusen (as champions).

Leverkusen (as champions). Ligue 1: PSG (at least second place).

First and foremost, there are UCL positions being sewn up already with Italian champions Inter taking the first of Serie A's five Champions League places after an additional one was earned via the UEFA coefficient. Bayer Leverkusen have already been crowned German champions and Xabi Alonso's men could even help to open up an additional spot in the Bundesliga via their Europa League semifinals progress along with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the UCL. BVB's opponents starting next week will be Paris Saint-Germain and the French giants could be Ligue 1 champions by then with even a point at home to Le Havre AC this weekend enough for Luis Enrique's side. Bayern's opponents Real Madrid are currently the only Spanish side to be guaranteed their Champions League place before they even know how this year's edition will work out.

Europa League

EPL: Arsenal, Liverpool and City (all at least UEL).

Arsenal, Liverpool and City (all at least UEL). La Liga: Barca and Athletic Club (both at least UEL).

Barca and Athletic Club (both at least UEL). Serie A: Milan (at least UEL).

Milan (at least UEL). Bundesliga: Bayern, Stuttgart and Leipzig (all at least UEL).

The competition with the most places assigned so far is the Europa League with most teams currently occupying spots likely to upgrade to the Champions League by the end of the season. The EPL has three clubs currently in there with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City while La Liga already has Barcelona guaranteed a worst-case scenario spot and Athletic Club who recently won the Copa del Rey. In Italy, Milan are sure to have at least a UEL berth but will fancy themselves to snag a UCL upgrade while the Bundesliga currently has Bayern Munich, VfB Stuttgart and RB Leipzig although all three could end up -- along with Dortmund -- getting into the Champions League should Germany earn the second additional berth.

Europa Conference League

EPL: Aston Villa (at least UECL).

Aston Villa (at least UECL). La Liga: Girona (at least UECL).

Girona (at least UECL). Serie A: Juventus (at least UECL).

Juventus (at least UECL). Ligue 1: AS Monaco (at least UECL).

For now, one team apiece from most of the major leagues has at least Europa Conference League participation secured with Aston Villa currently leading the way from the Premier League while battling Tottenham Hotspur for a Champions League spot. Girona have fallen away and out of contention for the title in La Liga but remain on course to secure a UCL berth and right now have a 10-point cushion on Athletic Bilbao who have already secured Europa League soccer despite sitting in the first UEL spot in the table. Juventus are currently Serie A's UECL lock but their form is such that it should be at least a UEL place if not UCL given their 10-point lead over the first Europa League spot while AS Monaco have joined PSG in having a European spot wrapped up but a 10-point advantage on the UEL candidates OGC Nice suggests that Les Monegasques will end up in the Champions League and possibly as the capital club's runners-up.

Relegated and promoted

EPL: Leicester, Leeds, Ipswich and Southampton (all at least Championship playoffs).

Leicester, Leeds, Ipswich and Southampton (all at least Championship playoffs). Serie A: Parma, Como, Venezia and Cremonese (all at least Serie B playoffs).

Parma, Como, Venezia and Cremonese (all at least Serie B playoffs). Ligue 1: Auxerre (at least Ligue 1-Ligue 2 promotion/relegation playoffs).

For now, no teams across the five major leagues have been relegated so far although that could change from this weekend. Nobody in the second tiers is 100% sure of promotion just yet either although a handful of clubs are already certain if at least a playoff spot including the Championship's Leicester City, Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Southampton, Serie B's Parma, Como, Venezia and Cremonese and AJ Auxerre of Ligue 2. Expect more names to join these ones as early as Friday.