The group stage participants for this year's UEFA club competitions are nearly set. After competing in qualifiers throughout the summer, 32 teams each will compete in the group stages of the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League. Each team will learn of their group stage fixtures on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, when the draws for the three competitions take place.
Play begins with the start of the Champions League group stage on Sept. 19 and runs until mid-December to determine who will advance to the knockouts and eventually lift silverware next spring. You can watch every game from all three competitions live on Paramount+.
The Champions League final is set for Jun. 1 at London's Wembley Stadium, while the Europa League final will take place on May 22 at Dublin's Aviva Stadium and the Conference League final on May 29 at Athens' Agia Sohia Stadium.
Here's a list of who has qualified so far:
Champions League
Pot 1
- Manchester City
- Sevilla
- FC Barcelona
- Napoli
- Bayern Munich
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Benfica
- Feyenoord
Pot 2
- Real Madrid
- Manchester United
- Inter Milan
- Borussia Dortmund
- Atletico Madrid
- RB Leipzig
- Porto
- Arsenal
Pot 3
- Shakhtar Donetsk
- Red Bull Salzburg
- AC Milan
- Lazio
- Red Star Belgrade
Pot 4
- Newcastle United
- Union Berlin
- Lens
Currently unseeded teams
- Real Sociedad
- Celtic
Europa League
Pot 1
- West Ham United
- Liverpool
- AS Roma
- Villarreal
- Bayer Leverkusen
- Atalanta
Pot 2
- Real Betis
Pot 3
- No teams currently seeded into Pot 3
Pot 4
- TSC
- Servette
Currently unseeded teams
- Sporting CP
- Rennes
- Marseille
- Brighton & Hove Albion
- SC Freiburg
- Sturm Graz
- Toulouse
Conference League
- No qualified teams yet