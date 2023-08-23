The group stage participants for this year's UEFA club competitions are nearly set. After competing in qualifiers throughout the summer, 32 teams each will compete in the group stages of the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League. Each team will learn of their group stage fixtures on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, when the draws for the three competitions take place.

Play begins with the start of the Champions League group stage on Sept. 19 and runs until mid-December to determine who will advance to the knockouts and eventually lift silverware next spring. You can watch every game from all three competitions live on Paramount+.

The Champions League final is set for Jun. 1 at London's Wembley Stadium, while the Europa League final will take place on May 22 at Dublin's Aviva Stadium and the Conference League final on May 29 at Athens' Agia Sohia Stadium.

Here's a list of who has qualified so far:

Champions League

Pot 1

Manchester City

Sevilla

FC Barcelona

Napoli

Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain

Benfica

Feyenoord

Pot 2

Real Madrid

Manchester United

Inter Milan

Borussia Dortmund

Atletico Madrid

RB Leipzig

Porto

Arsenal

Pot 3

Shakhtar Donetsk

Red Bull Salzburg

AC Milan

Lazio

Red Star Belgrade

Pot 4

Newcastle United

Union Berlin

Lens

Currently unseeded teams

Real Sociedad

Celtic

Europa League

Pot 1

West Ham United

Liverpool

AS Roma

Villarreal

Bayer Leverkusen

Atalanta

Pot 2

Real Betis

Pot 3

No teams currently seeded into Pot 3

Pot 4

TSC

Servette

Currently unseeded teams

Sporting CP

Rennes

Marseille

Brighton & Hove Albion

SC Freiburg

Sturm Graz

Toulouse

Conference League