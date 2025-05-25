With the European soccer season coming to a close, the picture for the Champions League next season is beginning to shake out. Of course, the winner of this season's competition still needs to be decided, with Paris Saint-Germain and Inter set to square off for the UCL crown on Saturday on Paramount+, but that doesn't mean that its too early to take a look at the teams who will join them in next season's edition of Champions League play.

With 36 slots to determine ahead of the league phase next season, 27 of those are already complete, while other nations are finishing out their seasons before the remainder are done during the playoff phase, which will take place ahead of the next league phase kicking off. In total, 25 teams will qualify automatically for the league phase from each league, and two league phase spots were determined by performance of teams, which went to England and Spain, and the final seven are determined via the qualifying paths.

Here are the teams that have already qualified:

England

With five spots available due to the European eoefficient, England will have six representatives due to Tottenham winning the Europa League.

Teams qualified: Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Chelsea, Tottenham

Italy

Serie A went down to the wire, but Juventus were able to secure a Champions League spot on the final day of their season.

Teams qualified: Napoli, Inter, Atalanta, Juventus

Spain

Like England, Spain also have five spots in next season's competition due to performance, and they've all been determined.

Teams qualified: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Athletic Club, Villarreal

Germany

The Bundesliga will have four representatives next season.

Teams qualified: Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Dortmund

France

Ligue 1 only has three representatives for the coming season.

Teams qualified: Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, Monaco

Netherlands

Ajax makes their return to Champions League play after missing out last season.

Teams: PSV, Ajax

Rest of the world

Portugal: Sporting Club

Türkiye: Galatasaray

Czechia: Slavia Praha

Greece: Olympiacos