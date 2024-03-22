On Wednesday, the draw for the 2024 Summer Olympics was completed and both the United States men and women will be participating. The tournament will bring the first look of an Emma Hayes-led USWNT after she leaves Chelsea for the United States. High expectations will come with her arrival while the USA men are making their first appearance in the tournament since 2008.

For the women's tournament, there are no age restrictions so Hayes will be able to bring whoever she wants from the USWNT pool to Paris. With a 22-player roster, there will need to be some versatile players included. There will be five substitutions allowed as well. In all, 12 teams are involved in the women's tournament as the top two teams in each group and the two best third-placed teams will advance to the knockout stage

The group stage kicks off on Thursday, July 25 and the USWNT will play Morocco or Zambia that day, Germany on Sunday, July 28, and Australia on Wednesday, July 31.

For the men's tournament, 16 teams are involved and the top two teams of each group will advance to the knockout stage. If the United States advance, they'll face the winner of Group B. The U23s will take part in the tournament but they are allowed to carry three overaged players to augment the squad. They will also only have a 22-player roster instead of a standard 23-man roster, and there will also be five substitutions allowed per team.

The group stage kicks off on Wednesday, July 24 when the USA will play France, then it is New Zealand on Saturday, July 27, and the AFC-CAF Playoff winner on Tuesday, July 30.

Women's draw

Group A

France



Colombia



Canada



New Zealand

Group B

USA



Zambia/Morocco



Germany



Australia

Group C

Spain



Japan



South Africa/Nigeria



Brazil

Men's draw

Group A

France

United States

AFC vs. CAF playoff

New Zeland

Group B

Argentina

Morocco

AFC 3

Ukraine

Group C

AFC 2

Spain

Egypt

Dominican Republic

Group D

AFC 1

Paraguay

Mali

Israel

Important dates