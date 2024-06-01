The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League is over with Real Madrid winning the competition once again. Los Blancos blanked Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday as Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior found the net late. Real, synonymous with this competition, claimed their 15th UCL crown with this win and their sixth since 2013-14. They now have more than double than any other club in the world and more than Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester United have combined. Eight of their UCL wins have come since 2000 and seven came before the turn of the century as the Spanish giants' domination has reached new heights.

Here is every single team that has won a UCL crown: