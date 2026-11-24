There is a new talent in Europe who will make his name in the near future, and that's Nicolò Tresoldi. The 22-year-old is currently playing for Club Brugge and on October 13 scored three goals at San Siro against Inter, showing the world he's ready for the next step in his career. 2027 will be a pivotal year in Tresoldi's career, not only because he could be on the verge of a move to a bigger European club, but also because he may have to make a definitive decision about his international future. With Germany, Italy and Argentina all potentially in the picture, choosing which national team to represent could prove just as significant as his next club move.

When Tresoldi, the son of a former Serie A player, scored the hat-trick against Inter at San Siro, all the headlines were about his childhood and his love for AC Milan, the Nerazzurri's biggest rival, who, according to reports, are also in talks to potentially sign him in the future. But just how special is Tresoldi, and which European giants could be in the running to sign him in 2027?

Who is Tresoldi?

Tresoldi was born in Cagliari, Sardinia, in 2004, during the summer months when his family would regularly spend time on the island. His connection to Sardinia stemmed from his maternal grandfather, who worked there as a golf instructor. Thanks to this family connection, they had a house on the island and would spend part of their summers there, but because of his mother's job, he moved with his family to Hannover in 2017, when he was 13.

Tresoldi, who until then had played tennis more regularly, decided to start his soccer career in the Hannover academy, where he debuted with the second team before making his first-team debut in 2022. He immediately drew interest from multiple European clubs, and in the summer of 2025 he joined Club Brugge in Belgium, his first major move as a professional soccer player. In his first season at the club, he scored 23 goals in 58 games, including four in the Champions League's league phase, and he has started his second season even better, with 15 goals in all competitions so far, including that unforgettable hat-trick against Inter in Milan.

How to watch Club Brugge vs. Liverpool, odds

Date : Wednesday, Nov. 25 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Nov. 25 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Jan Breydelstadion -- Bruge, Belgium

: Jan Breydelstadion -- Bruge, Belgium TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Club Brugge +338; Draw +353; Liverpool -157

A key decision coming up

Next year will also be the year he makes a final decision about which national team he wants to represent. Tresoldi is eligible for Germany, Italy and Argentina. In 2023, he decided to join the German U21 team, and he now intends to see out the entire cycle through the 2027 U21 European Championship, which will take place in the summer. Until then, he won't make a final decision, but both Italy coach Roberto Mancini and Germany coach Jürgen Klopp have expressed interest in calling him up.

Speaking on the topic and about Tresoldi's future, Klopp said: "It doesn't mean that he has made a decision against Germany or Italy. We don't want to put any pressure on the players. It's a sensitive matter, and we will respect whatever decision he makes, without rushing him." Mancini, on the other hand, seemed more optimistic about him choosing Italy: "I've spoken to Tresoldi myself. He needs to feel that he wants to represent our national team. Given that he was born in Italy and has an Italian father, I believe there is a possibility. We hope he makes the right choice; he knows how much he would mean to us." Argentina can also hope to call him up, as his mother is from there, and he could be included in Lionel Scaloni's squad. However, Italy and Germany are his most likely choices.

A likely transfer

Before that, he will also be the subject of transfer rumors starting in the early months of the new year, as many top European clubs are looking for a new striker. AC Milan have to be on that list, as the Rossoneri will likely sign a new striker to play alongside Gonçalo Ramos, even though Club Brugge reportedly value him at around $50 million. At the same time, we need to monitor what Bayern Munich do in the January transfer window, as Harry Kane's injury might force the German side to change strategy in the short term. For sure, 2027 will be the year of Tresoldi, as he now focuses his attention on two moves that will shape his future.