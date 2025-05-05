David Beckham has lined up a few of his famous friends for the first editions of "Beckham and Friends Live," an alternative live broadcast of the UEFA Champions League that will air exclusively on Paramount+.

"Beckham and Friends Live" will debut for the second leg of the Champions League semifinals, which begins on Tuesday with Inter's clash against Barcelona and continues on Wednesday with Arsenal's trip to Paris Saint-Germain. Both matches promise plenty of entertainment, if last week's first legs are anything to go by – Inter and Barcelona are tied 3-3 after a dramatic game, while Paris Saint-Germain carry a narrow 1-0 advantage after their victorious trip to London last week.

The same should hopefully be true for the first editions of "Beckham and Friends Live," which will take place at CBS Sports' studio in London and will be hosted by Kate Scott, the host of the UEFA Champions League Today show. Beckham and another set of friends will also be on-site at Munich's Allianz Arena for the Champions League final on May 31.

Here's what you need to know about this week's editions of "Beckham and Friends Live."

How to watch "Beckham and Friends Live"

Date : Tuesday, May 6 and Wednesday, May 7

: Tuesday, May 6 and Wednesday, May 7 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Live stream: Paramount+

Stanley Tucci, Guy Ritchie in studio for Inter vs. Barcelona

For Tuesday's semifinal second leg between Inter and Barcelona, Beckham will be joined by Oscar-nominated actor Stanley Tucci and prominent director Guy Ritchie. Tucci will be in London with Beckham to watch Inter, the last Italian team left in the Champions League, an appropriate pick for the actor – he is also the host of the Emmy-winning food documentary "Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy." As for Ritchie, he and Beckham are longtime friends and he even cast Beckham in a small role in the 2017 adventure film "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." Ritchie may not have a rooting interest in this match, though – he is a fan of Chelsea, who did not qualify for this season's Champions League.

James Corden joins David Beckham for Paris Saint-Germain vs. Arsenal

Comedian James Corden will join Beckham for the second Champions League game of the week, which will see Paris Saint-Germain face Arsenal. Corden and Beckham are also friends, with the comedian pranking the retired soccer star before the LA Galaxy unveiled Beckham's statue six years ago. While Beckham might be supporting his former club, PSG, during this match, Corden might also not have a team of choice – he supports West Ham United, who have never played in the Champions League.