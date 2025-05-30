On May 31, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter will meet in the Champions League final on CBS and Paramount+. PSG will have a chance to win their first Champions League title in club history, while Inter look to win their first since 2010 and fourth overall. Taking place at Allianz Arena in Munich, the final will also have pre-match entertainment to set the stage for the affair. After returning to the music stage, with a new album "From Zero" - their first new release in seven years -- Linkin Park will headline the 2025 UEFA Champions League Kick Off Show.

The band has recorded a new remix that will be debuted ahead of the final a year after the 2024 show was headlined by Lenny Kravitz as pre-match performances have become a regular part of the game in recent years.

"With our new album and ongoing tour, we've been overwhelmed by the fans' energy and excitement. We can't wait to share that same energy and excitement at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi," the band said. "This marks a totally new experience for us as a band, and we're excited to share some of our favorite songs from the past and present, with the thousands in the crowd and millions watching around the world."

Linkin Park was the only rock band to cross over two billion yearly streams, and they'll get to celebrate that with a set list that brings in things from their past while also celebrating their future. The performance can be seen on Paramount+ as part of the lead up to the Champions League final.

How to watch the Champions League final, odds

Date : Saturday, May 31 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 31 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Odds: PSG +125; Draw +230; Inter +220

Who is the lead singer?

The lead singer for Linkin Park is 39-year-old Los Angeles native Emily Armstrong. Most will remember the group led by former lead singer Chester Bennington, who died in 2017 at age 41 as a result of suicide. A native of Phoenix, he joined the group in 1999 and they quickly rose to fame with hit songs like "In the End" and "Crawling."

Armstrong, who had recorded or performed with the likes of The Offspring and Beck, became the lead singer of Linkin Park on Sept. 5, 2024.