Before Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid hit the pitch in Saturday's UEFA Champions League final, the crowd at Wembley Stadium will enjoy a performance as part of the official Kickoff Show:

Four-time Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz will be the performer ahead of this year's final shortly before the teams walk onto the pitch, allowing the stadium to assume its duties as a famed concert venue for a brief period before resuming its responsibilities as a historic soccer ground. Kravitz will perform in the kickoff show a year after singers Anitta and Bunna Boy did the same in Istanbul.

Here's what you need to know about the Kick Off Show:

About the final Kickoff Show

The set list for Kravitz's performance is unclear at this time, but the show comes a week after the singer-songwriter released his latest album, Blue Electric Light. UEFA and Pepsi, the kickoff show's sponsor, promoted his performance with a video in which he paints Wembley Stadium blue in a nod to the tournament and sponsor's main color.

How to watch Kickoff Show

The show begins at 2:45 p.m ET, 15 minutes before the final will kick off. You can watch the Kickoff Show during CBS and Paramount+'s coverage of the Champions League final, while UEFA.com and UEFA's YouTube channel will also air Kravitz's performance.

How to watch the Champions League final and odds