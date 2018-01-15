WATCH: Who scored the better goal in Barcelona's win, Messi or Suarez?

Thanks to a stunning second half, Barcelona overturned a two-goal deficit to defeat Real Sociedad 4-2 on Sunday, continuing its La Liga dominance this season. Lionel Messi and Co. were unstoppable in the second half, ripping the home defense apart with some world-class play.

After Paulinho brought Barca within one, Luis Suarez made it 2-2 with this gorgeous, out-of-this-world golazo.

Suarez would score again, but it was Messi who grabbed the fourth goal for Barca late with an unbelievable, perfectly-placed free kick from about 30 yards out. Take a look at this one:

GOOOOOAAALLLL!!!@TeamMessi empathically reminds us all what he can do with a dead ball from distance! #RealSociedadBarça pic.twitter.com/2UdbC8c8fZ — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 14, 2018

Absolutely stunning. He froze Geronimo Rulli. It was going in from the moment he hit it. He gets it over the wall and curls it down, as it kisses the back of the net and ends any doubt as to whether Barcelona would win. That may just be his best goal of the season.

That begs the question of which goal was better. But this is like picking between taking a nap or watching sports, both are fantastic and it is tough to just pick one. While we are used to Messi scoring goals like that, we are also used to Suarez producing some stunners. Because of the distance, I give the edge to Messi, but you probably won't see a better goal from inside the box for the rest of the season.