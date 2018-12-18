Who will be Manchester United's next manager? Zidane, Pochettino among the best possible candidates

Jose Mourinho is out at Manchester United after the club announced his departure on Tuesday following a three-year stint that fell way short of expectations. Brought in to win the Premier League and contend in the Champions League, the Red Devils didn't come even remotely close to either. The Portuguese manager compiled a record of 84-32-8 and won three trophies in his time with the club: League Cup, Europa League and the Community Shield.

With Mourinho now out of the picture, what is next for the Red Devils? Here are possible candidates to keep an eye on as the team searches for a coach to replace Mourinho:

A former United player

Tossed around the rumor mill have been the names of Ryan Giggs and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while Michael Carrick will take over as the interim moving forward as the team searches for a caretaker coach. He'll likely be in charge when the club visits Cardiff City on Saturday -- a game which you can stream live on fuboTV (Try for free). A former player would certainly hit home for United fans, but neither Giggs or Solskjaer have had any big jobs to prove they can take on as high-profile of a gig as this one. It's likely that United will go for a bigger name to lead the club into the future.

Laurent Blanc

The Frenchman makes sense because he has proven to be a quality coach with Bordeaux, France and PSG, and he also played for Manchester United. He's also available now. He's won 15 trophies as a club manager, including four at Bordeaux, and he knows Paul Pogba well. Pairing Blanc with Pogba could perhaps be just what the World Cup-winning midfielder needs to regain his confidence and continue playing at a high level. Blanc will be one of the favorites to take over from the outside.

Mauricio Pochettino

This is the coach most fans want, but if it were to happen it wouldn't come before the summer. He has turned Tottenham into a contender in every competition and has done a remarkable job at keeping his top talent at Spurs. In years past, Harry Kane and Dele Alli would have be sold elsewhere. He has his team playing an organized, fast style of play that United fans would want to see from their team. He's been linked with the Argentina national team jobs and has been looked at as a contender for the Real Madrid job in the past.

Antonio Conte

The Italian tactician doesn't seem likely, as going after a former Chelsea boss didn't bode well with Mourinho. Like Mourinho, he is a unique character and one that seems to clash with players from time to time. United is likely to go more after a player's coach, somebody who is similar to Conte's age (49) but a bit calmer and composed. It's surprising Conte hasn't gotten another job yet, and he's available now. He'll likely be considered, but there are better fits at this current time.

Zinedine Zidane

This is the dark horse and an intriguing one, and another one who is available. If he never coaches again, he'll be looked at as one of the best due to the unbelievable success. Three seasons, three Champions League titles with Real Madrid before his surprising departure at the end of last season. But Zidane is so smart, and he certainly knows this squad needs a ton of work. If he is offered, you can expect him to demand a squad overhaul and a war chest of funds for the winter and summer transfer markets. Zidane relates well to his players, gives them confidence and knows the right changes that need to be made to take control of a game.