The 2025-26 Serie A season is in full swing in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter and AC Milan will compete with the team coached by Antonio Conte to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as AS Roma, Atalanta, Juventus, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments.

This week's Serie A slate features some interesting matchups, such as the game between Juventus and Lazio on Sunday in Turin, but AC Milan won't be playing. Here's why and how to watch:

Why are Milan and Christian Pulisic not playing this weekend?

AC Milan won't be playing this weekend in Italy as the home stadium of the Rossoneri, San Siro, will host the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic games on Friday. AC Milan, currently second in the Serie A standings, five points behind Inter, were supposed to face Como this weekend, but as San Siro couldn't host soccer games for the last two weeks due to the opening ceremony, Massimiliano Allegri's team will meet Cesc Fabregas' Como on Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 2:45 p.m. ET.

The Italian Serie A tried to play this fixture between AC Milan and Como in Perth, Australia, just like how LaLiga attempted to play Barcelona vs. Villarreal in Miami last year but then announced on Dec. 22 that "plans for Perth to host the first ever official European league match for points outside its national borders are off, following the mutual agreement of Lega Calcio Serie A and the Western Australian Government. Both parties have come to this decision due to financial risks that could not be mitigated, onerous approval conditions, and last-minute complications beyond their control," they said.

How to watch Juventus vs. Lazio, odds

Date : Sunday, Feb. 8 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Feb. 8 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium -- Turin

: Allianz Stadium -- Turin Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Juventus -132; Draw +244; Lazio +395

How to watch Serie A Matchday 24

All times U.S./Eastern.

Friday, Feb. 6

Hellas Verona vs. Pisa, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, Feb. 7

Genoa vs. Napoli, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Fiorentina vs. Torino, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Feb. 8

Bologna vs. Parma, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Lecce vs. Udinese, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Sassuolo vs. Inter, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. Lazio, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Feb. 9

Atalanta vs. Cremonese, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

AS Roma vs. Cagliari, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)