The UEFA Champions League is back on Tuesday and Wednesday for the regularly-scheduled follow-up to last week's round of 16 first leg matches, but the start time of proceedings will feel a little different for U.S. audiences.

All of this week's games will kick off an hour later in the U.S. thanks to daylight savings time, which began on Sunday across several North American countries. CBS Sports' coverage of the matches will also begin an hour later to correspond with the time change, with Europe not observing daylight savings until later this month.

Here's what you need to know about the later Champions League kickoff in the U.S. this week.

Why are Champions League kickoffs an hour later?

The U.S.' observance of daylight savings time means the games will begin an hour later across the country, as well as other places where the clocks jumped an hour forward on March 9. Europe does not observe daylight savings time until March 30, so the difference in kickoff times will last for several weeks.

Which Champions League games will be impacted?

Only the second leg matches of the round of 16 will be impacted by North America and Europe's different starts to daylight savings time. The competition will return on April 8 for the start of the quarterfinals, which will take place after European countries push their clocks by an hour.

Champions League TV schedule

All times U.S./Eastern