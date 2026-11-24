LONDON -- To lose one elegantly-earned lead, Mr. Arteta, may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose two looks like carelessness. Three days after frittering away their lead at Newcastle, Arsenal repeated in the Champions League, as Borussia Dortmund became the first team to stop Mikel Arteta's side from winning a league phase game at the Emirates Stadium.

The real impact of two points dropped tonight probably won't become clear until February and the draw for the last 16. A year ago, topping the league table set Arsenal on a favorable path to the Champions League final. There are, of course, no guarantees that they would not get that as a lower seed but a repeat finish in the top two looks unlikely, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain both in possession of 100% records.

Of more immediate concern for Arteta, who was unstinting in his praise of Arsenal's "brilliant performance", is that this team's very good football is not enough to overwhelm their opposition. It is worth noting, at this early juncture, that this team did position itself to potentially overwhelm the German league leaders. As is so often the case with the Gunners, we're assessing them against standards that would be considered unreasonable for 99% of teams. Usually, when you put up 2.2 xG on Borussia Dortmund and give up 0.9, you can be as pleased with your side as Arteta was in public. In private, you can rest assured that he will be as detail-obsessed as this column in attempting to explain why such sustained spells of excellence still end in a share of the points.

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As at St. James' Park on Saturday night, for 45 minutes here, Arsenal were delicious, a true smorgasbord of footballing delights. Piero Hincapie popping up as an additional center forward, Christos Tzolis gliding off the left, Declan Rice barnstorming from third center back to second attacking midfielder in the space of a single pressing trigger.

Borussia Dortmund arrived in north London tied with their hosts for the fewest goals conceded in Europe's top five leagues. Niko Kovac's back five, with three robust midfielders ahead of them, looked like it should be enough to stifle the Gunners. Instead, they were overwhelmed, pulled here and there in their attempts to track position-lite red shirts.

Arsenal's excellence got the goal it deserved, a larruping strike from Viktor Gyokeres that moved one way, then the other, with such extravagance you rather wondered if the Australian cricket team had given the ball a going over beforehand. Nico Schlotterbeck seemed convinced he'd got an edge on it. Gregor Kobel looked dumbfounded. Even Gyokeres' belated donning of the Bane mask suggested he thought there had been some external force aiding him. Not so. You just hit it that well, Viktor.

From there, Arsenal had all they needed to wrap this game up in style. Their press constricted the game into the spaces where Martin Odegaard could excel. Noni Madueke was even more menacing, a player who seems to have unlocked himself in little over a month. They kept getting into the final third. They kept getting shots, too, 14 of them before the half was out. The problem was how bad those shots were. A baker's dozen and one spare and Arsenal couldn't put up a full expected goal before the break.

Too often, moves ended prematurely because someone in red fancied taking a swing from range. Eight of their first-half shots were from outside the box. Gyokeres tried a few heat checks; come the final whistle, he was as cold as the north London night. Declan Rice has evidently read Arteta saying that he should try more shots from range. The ones from outside the box, one of which really brought the oohs as it flew over the bar, weren't even his worst. Not squaring for Madueke in the first half or Gyokeres in the second really was a spurning of prime opportunities.

If this rush to shoot from range were a one-off, you could frame it as Arteta did in his post-match press conference, "a variation in relation to the opponent, the situation that you have". And yet Arsenal have been trying from range more frequently this season, from fewer than four shots per game in 2025-26 to nearly five this term, a 23% increase in shot volume from range. Against Newcastle, the proportions were lower but twice in an excellent 45 minutes, they shot when they could have worked the ball into a better spot. Arteta has spoken about unlocking the long-range potential of his team. Those who know his thinking often frame his obsession with adding "gamechangers" to his roster in terms of players who can beat a man and strike one from deep.

They still take a lower proportion of efforts from outside the box than most teams in Europe's top five leagues but most teams in Europe's top five leagues don't employ Martin Odegaard. For now, the sample size and the variation might be so small as to be explained through happenstance or circumstances rather than design. Bukayo Saka's injury has removed one of Arsenal's primary penalty-box threats from this team. His replacement, Madueke, is still honing his shot profile, if we're being generous.

There is also value to a team that faces so many low blocks proving themselves to be willing to strike from range. Fail to close down an Eberechi Eze and you might well be picking the ball out of your net soon after. Get those defenders moving out of position to close down the shot and an angle to a better opening might present itself.

It is a hard balance to strike. Tonight, Arsenal did not quite manage it: prime positions turned into subprime shots because trigger fingers got itchy.

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A driving run from Joane Gadou took him away from Christos Tzolis, as the midfield busied themselves with other matters. Maximilian Beier received the ball in the box and smartly turned away from Gabriel before drilling low past Kepa Arrizabalaga. Even a defense as excellent as Arsenal's can't keep your average Premier League or Champions League opponent from clicking once. The levels are just too high.

An upswing in pressure in the final 35 minutes brought enough moments to leave Arteta baffled. "There is an element of luck here because how in hell some of the goals they haven't gone in, I don't know. Some of the days last year we hit somebody and it was an own goal.

"Quality sometimes [is missing], or [there is a] rush, or [a need] to have a bit of composure, or to read the next pass a little bit better; the execution can be better, but everything that is in between that, I think was really, really good."

He is not wrong. It just seems even more careless to let two points slip away because they could not quell their shot-first instincts.