The 2025-26 Serie A season has already started and it will be a defining one for the future of Christian Pulisic at AC Milan. The Rossoneri won't be participating in European tournaments this year after the disappointing 2024-25 campaign, but under a new manager in Massimiliano Allegri there are high expectations. It was a chaotic summer for the Italian giants. They had to make some big changes to the roster, which led to the outgoings of Dutch midfielder Tijani Reijnders who joined Manchester City, Theo Hernandez who joined Al-Hilal and Malick Thiaw who signed for Newcastle, among others. The busy transfer season was needed, not only for financial reasons, but also to create a new group of players that could start something new under the new coach, who made his comeback to the club after coaching AC Milan from 2010 to 2014, winning the 2010-11 Scudetto.

While some of the summer moves might appear a bit strange for the fanbase, as the club and new sport director Igli Tare failed to sign a striker and a center back in the last days of the transfer window, the Rossoneri were also able to bring at the club players like Luka Modric, Samuele Ricci, Adrien Rabiot, Ardon Jashari and Cristopher Nkunku. It might take some time to adapt for all the new incomings, but Pulisic and his teammates have the responsibility to bring AC Milan back to the top of the standings this season, before playing the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada with the USMNT next summer.

A new role for Pulisic

Allegri decided to start off the season with a new tactical system, the 3-5-2. In this system the American star fits well, as he can play in the attack, closer to the goal and to the other strikers. In the opening three games (two Serie A matches and one Coppa Italia game) Pulisic already scored two goals, showing why Allegri is insisting on playing him in the new role. Playing alongside another striker can help his numbers and goals, as he already showed, but can also give him the freedom to space around the attack, as he can play on the left side of the attack where he played most of his career before joining the Italian Serie A. In fact, Allegri knows that's the natural role where he can shine, but having Rafael Leao there as well, Pulisic was forced to play in different positions and now he's back in the position on the pitch where he can give the best.

AC Milan didn't sign another central striker this summer, despite multiple reports and links with other strikers. In January 2025 the Rossoneri signed Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord for around $30 million, but after scoring only six goals in the first months in Milan the new coach Allegri was reportedly considering to let him go this summer. The club signed Nkunku from Chelsea, who can play in the attack as well alongside Pulisic, such as Rafael Leao. For the upcoming season, waiting for the January transfer window, Allegri will have four players available for two spots, including the USMNT star. It's also possible to see another shift in the tactical system, with a 3-4-3 or 3-4-2-1 with both Leao and Pulisic playing alongside another striker like Nkunku or Gimenez. As things stand, with Leao sidelined by injury and unavailable for this weekend's clash with Bologna, Pulisic and Gimenez are expected to start, while new signing Nkunku should feature off the bench. Still, much of Milan's success this season will hinge on the American star, who is being counted on to lead the Rossoneri back to glory.