Inter will face Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday at the Allianz Arena in Munich to cap off the 2024-25 edition of the UEFA Champions League final. Inter are chasing the fourth Champions League trophy in their history, as they won the tournament in 1964, 1965, and, most recently, in 2010 under manager Jose Mourinho, when the Nerazzurri also won the treble. Since then, they have only reached the final once, two years ago in 2023, when Simone Inzaghi's team lost to Manchester City in the Istanbul final with a goal scored by Spanish midfielder Rodri. Inter have decided to play the final against PSG wearing the third kit, as the club announced on their social media channels. It's a golden yellow color instead of Inter's traditional blue and black.

As PSG were designated as the home team for the final played in Munich, Inter didn't have the option to play with their classic blue and black striped jersey, as PSG are wearing their first navy blue shorts and shirts with a white and red stripe in the center. The players, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, have decided to play with the third kit instead of the away one (in white) as Simone Inzaghi's team won both European matches played in yellow this season against Sparta Prague (1-0 away) and in the first leg of the Round of 16 against Feyenoord. The only defeat of their European campaign was at Bayer Leverkusen, when the Nerazzurri lost 1-0 wearing the white shirt.

