Inter will face PSG on May 31 at the Allianz Arena in Munich for the 2024-25 edition of the UEFA Champions League final in what is expected to be the most anticipated game of the season. Inter are chasing their fourth Champions League trophy in their history, as they won the tournament in 1964, 1965, and lastly in 2010 under manager Jose Mourinho, when the Nerazzurri also won the treble. Since then, they have only reached the final once, two years ago in 2023, when Simone Inzaghi's team lost to Manchester City in the Istanbul final with a goal scored by Spanish midfielder Rodri. Two years later, Inter are back in the final and they will face Luis Enrique's PSG, that are playing their second ever Champions League final, after losing the 2020 edition to Bayern Munich, as the French giants are yet to lift their first ever Champions League trophy in their history. Let's now take a closer look at Inter and why they can win the final:

Here's the case for PSG to win.

How to watch the Champions League final, odds

Date : Saturday, May 31 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 31 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Odds: Paris Saint-Germain +105; Draw +240; Inter +270

Preferred Inter lineup

Ideal Inter XI: Yann Sommer; Benjamin Pavard, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrix Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram

Inter's strengths

Experienced roster that already played the 2023 final

The end of a cycle coming as it might be the last chance to win the trophy for some key players

Knocked out both Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona after an incredible two-legged semifinal, showing they can beat anyone

Inter's weaknesses

The depth is not great

There is no player who can turn things around alone without the team

Conceded five goals before the semifinals but then conceded six against Barcelona in two games

Why Inter will win the Champions League

1. The increased European experience

Inter qualified for the 2025 Champions League final with a different mindset and more European experience compared to the 2023 final. The Nerazzurri secured a top-eight finish in the league phase, then knocked out Feyenoord and Bayern Munich before winning against Barcelona in the semifinals. When Inter faced Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in 2023, it felt like a miraculous achievement, but Inter are now more confident, built through years of consistent progress since Inzaghi joined Inter in 2021.

2. Lautaro Martinez in his prime

Inter's Lautaro Martinez showed to be one of the best strikers around the world this season and drastically improved since the 2023 final, becoming a much more central figure of team, where he's now the captain. The Argentinian player, the heartbeat of the Nerazzurri, made an incredible comeback after a muscular injury sustained in Barcelona to return for the crucial second leg at San Siro, showing his biggest desire to lift the Champions League trophy. Having already won the 2022 World Cup and the 2021 and 2024 Copa America with Argentina, the Champions League remains Lautaro's latest ambition.

3. The last dance

This 2025 final may mark the last dance for Inter's current roster, setting the stage for a new era as the American ownership Oaktree has suggested, with a much younger roster in the coming years. Unlike the post-2010 decline after Jose Mourinho's 2009-10 treble, the upcoming revolution is designed to sustain Inter's status, led by players like the same Lautaro Martinez and Simone Inzaghi as their head coach, but winning the Champions League final would mark an unforgettable achievement.