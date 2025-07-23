With the MLS All-Star game happening on Wednesday night in Austin, Texas, there's been a shake-up to the roster with Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba withdrawing from the squad. The duo won't feature facing the Liga MX All-Stars despite being voted onto the roster and likely being expected to start the match. The reason for them not being included hasn't been given, but they could face a one-game suspension per league policy.

Messi missed the MLS All-Star game last season due to injury, but per league policy, any player who misses the affair without a confirmed injury could be subjected to a one-match suspension. If suspended, this would cause Messi and Alba to miss Miami's upcoming match facing FC Cincinnati at home on Saturday.

Already losing their last match to Cincinnati 3-0 on July 16, the Herons will need a victory over the weekend in order to push toward the top of the Eastern Conference, in which they trail Cincinnati by seven points. The Herons do have three games in hand after their participation in the Club World Cup, but points in the table are always more important than ones that may come.

So what could happen next?

In a statement to The Athletic, MLS said, "The league office needs to speak with the club before we confirm player availability for Saturday."

That process is important to determine why Messi and Alba were held out of participating in the All-Star game Wednesday, which is a blockbuster moment for the league. Facing Liga MX All-Stars, Messi was expected to clash with former Real Madrid men Sergio Ramos and James Rodriguez on the pitch in Austin, which now won't happen.

There are valid reasons to miss out, but that's why it's up to the league to determine in their conversation with Inter Miami. MLS Commissioner Don Garber is already expected to speak ahead of the All-Star game on Wednesday to address the state of the league, and with this development, Messi could be part of that address as well.

