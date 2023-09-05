With the international break in full swing, most leagues around the world will be pausing but one that won't is Major League Soccer. The league has always continued to play during FIFA breaks due to running a non-European schedule but it creates a few more issues than normal with Lionel Messi now in the league with Inter Miami. While the Herons are pushing for a playoff spot, Messi is now joining up with Argentina for CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, creating quite a conundrum for Tata Martino and Inter Miami.

The club has leaned on Messi heavily since he joined going undefeated in all competitions behind 11 goals and five assists from him in only 11 games played. Already having helped lead the Herons to a trophy in the Leagues Cup, there is no denying Messi's impact on the club as Miami have gone from being one of the worst teams in the league to one of the best.

The Herons were already a team that was heavily reliant on their forwards before Messi's arrival so it only makes sense that they've been filtering play through Messi but his involvement has been through the roof. In MLS play -- which is a small sample size -- Messi has been involved in 52.2% of their total expected goals while also taking 45% of Miami's shots despite only accounting for 10% of their touches. When Messi gets the ball, good things happen and he doesn't need much of the ball to accomplish that.

Comparing these numbers to other stars around the league, Giorgos Giakoumakis is involved in 43% of Atlanta United's xG, Cucho Hernandez is involved in 37% of Columbus', and Hany Mukhtar is involved in 36% of Nashville's. Players like Denis Bouanga are further down the list due to their teams having more options but this shows just how important Messi is to Miami. With the international break, not only will Martino not have him available but Josef Martinez and Robert Taylor will also be out, leaving Faucundo Farias and Leonardo Campana to shoulder the load.

Here's how things look for Miami without Messi:

In good hands in attack

While Messi and Martinez won't be available that doesn't mean that Miami won't have a team as Campana and Farias can lead the line. Diego Gomez has also been utilized as a pseudo-left winger who can also drop back and defend, helping ensure that the front three is set. Prior to Messi's arrival, the attack flowed through Campana and Martinez, so it won't be much of a concern for things to go back there. Campana and Martinez have been responsible for 42.6% of Miami's xG during the entire MLS season, so, if that continues, they may be just fine alongside Farias who scored his first goal for the Herons last weekend. The midfield will be without Benjamin Cremaschi (USA camp) but with Dixon Arroyo and Sergio Busquets, there will be enough of a base to build around.

Defensively, questions remain

Canada's financial issues are Miami's gain as Kamal Miller will be available due to the Canucks not playing any matches during this international window. That helps offset the absence of Sergii Kryvtsov who has been called into the Ukraine national team. The duo have been solid protectors of Drake Callender but he has still made the third most saves of any keeper with 97 this season. Facing a whopping 352 shots, Miami look to funnel traffic and then Callender stops it to keep them in a game. He has been in top form which led to a call-up to the United States alongside Cremaschi but it's not clear when Callender will join national team camp as he wasn't spotted in goalkeeping drills including Matt Turner and Ethan Horvath Monday.

If Callender isn't available, that's when things get hairy as like Messi, he's an irreplaceable presence in the Heron's lineup. CJ dos Santos is who would likely gets the nod. While talented, dos Santos has had to settle for MLS Next Pro minutes after coming to Maimi from Benfica B. Making his first MLS start this season in a must-win match would be quite a risk and something that Sporting could exploit.

Prediction

If Callender is available, this match will be a pretty easy time for the Herons even without Messi. While Alan Pulido can hurt them, SKC have struggled on the road which gives them the advantage. Without Callender, they may need more goals than expected but I still would expect a Miami win. Score: Inter Miami 3, Sporting Kansas City 1