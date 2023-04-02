PARIS -- Sunday's 1-0 loss to Olympique Lyonnais at Parc des Princes was the latest evidence in the argument against Lionel Messi extending his Paris Saint-Germain contract. The legendary Argentine's current deal ends this summer but based on recent showings, going no further is best for both player and club at this point in what has never been more than a lukewarm relationship.

Messi, 36 in June, was a passenger once again for large parts of Sunday's defeat and the FIFA 2022 World Cup winner was even booed by sections of the home support ahead of the kick off. It is not necessarily down to Messi and any declining form but more a reflection of where PSG are currently at -- they are badly in need of an overhaul and youthful rejuvenation.

Christophe Galtier's men started well enough against Laurent Blanc and his troops but not even the home fans' hot atmosphere could sustain Les Parisiens' current crop beyond 20 minutes. Familiar defensive issues and midfield shortcomings contributed to another torrid watch in the French capital and it has reached a point where even the prospect of some Messi magic has no pull.

In fact, moments when Messi gets on the ball generate momentary excitement before frustration and often derision sets in. A failed run at the visiting defense in the second half was proof of that as the South American was greeted by jeers from sections of the Parc des Princes crowd as their team chased an ill-deserved equalizer with the clock ticking down.

PSG are built around Kylian Mbappe and inadequately constructed at that, while Messi mostly ghosts in and out of games just months after his and Argentina's historic triumph in Qatar. As has been the case for quite some time now, the French giants barely look like they know each other let alone play together week in and week out.

Bradley Barcola's opener after 56 minutes felt inevitable after Messi and the PSG attack faded away after their bright start and it was actually a surprise that OL took that long to tally. Alexandre Lacazette saw a first-half penalty come back off the post after some farcical defending before the hosts were denied their own halfhearted shout via VAR.

Messi's substantial salary could be better used elsewhere based on the evidence of the two games on either side of the international break with Stade Rennais and Lyon both making a point of PSG's inability to even dominate domestic standard fare. With no disrespect to either side, they are not truly in the UEFA Champions League hunt and Les Gones would be lucky to reach Europe via Ligue 1.

The capital club used to make a point of exercising their dominance over the likes of Lyon and pretty much all of the better domestic sides at the time in Qatar Sports Investments' early years. The team can no longer even do that against the likes of a far-from-vintage OL with domestic hegemony rapidly disappearing in the rearview mirror with any realistic hopes of Champions League success.

Messi's struggles in Paris are symptomatic of the club's demise in recent years which has seen them go from UCL finalists as recently as 2020 to a team that does not even look convincing in a competition that many people assume that they dominate. At this rate, not even Championnat glory is assured despite the presence of Messi, Mbappe and their superstar teammates -- normally the absolute bare minimum.