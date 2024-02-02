No strangers to wanting to do a deal, Nottingham Forest have added their third goalkeeper this season in the form of Matz Sels from Strasbourg in the French Ligue 1. This is following the recruitment of Matt Turner and Odysseas Vlachodimos during the summer to fill the void between the sticks following the departure of Dean Henderson. Allowing 40 goals in only 22 matches so far this season, Forest felt like a change was needed as they're only two points safe from relegation in 16th place in the Premier League.

The addition of Sels may seem like a small one on the surface, but unless Turner can turn his form around, it opens the door for a position that seemed set for the United States men's national team in goalkeeper to be back open. Forest have done a few things to add to this ahead of the Olympics, Concacaf Nations League semifinals, and Copa America. Sending Ethan Horvath to Cardiff City adds another playing keeper with USMNT experience into the pool while Sels joining could leave current USMNT starter Turner on the bench providing an opportunity for another member of the squad.

Moving back to Major League Soccer from Manchester City, Zack Steffen could be the biggest winner of this winter transfer window as he lost a critical chance to move during the summer after a knee injury. Announcing that he'd depart Manchester City after his loan with Middlesborough in the Championship was up, Steffen then got injured and wasn't able to move until the Colodato Rapids came calling during their rebuild under new head coach Chris Armas.

Now with a chance to turn around one of the worst defenses in MLS, Gregg Berhalter will be keeping an eye on the fortunes of Turner and Steffen. Much has changed since both were backups at Manchester City and Arsenal after moving in search of playing time. Horvath shouldn't be left out of the race for the number one shirt but Turner's Premier League journey could end up costing him the starting job with the national team.

It's always a risk a player takes when moving to an unfamiliar league but looking at goals prevented, Turner has been among the worst keepers in the Premier League this season. Only Mark Flekken and Sam Johnstone have allowed more goals than expected than Turner's 5.45. Forest really needed to add competition behind Turner as Vlachodimos is right behind him in expected goals allowed.

All of a sudden, all eyes on Forest when it comes to the future prospects of the USMNT.