As Napoli fans celebrate their first Scudetto in 33 years, they might also have to thank Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jude Law. After Napoli's historic Scudetto win on Thursdasy, Napoli's owner, film producer Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke to CBS Sports about the historic and explained how he decided to buy the club back in 2004, when Napoli went bankrupt.

"It was very funny because I was in Los Angeles and I was doing a movie with Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law and Angelina Jolie, and I went for fifteen days on vacation to Capri, this is where I discovered that Napoli went bankrupt. So there was an option and I put €37 million on the table just for the name,"

"When I asked, where are the players? They told me, 'Mister De Laurentiis, the players do not exist.' Same for the facilities. Ah fine, I said. So I just bought the name for €37 million. We started from third division, where the fans of the other teams were spitting on my head, because we were the Napoli of Maradona and they were not as famous. It was fantastic, more interesting than any movie."

A studious and extremely well versed movie fan (or one with access to the Internet Movie Database) might well notice that "Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow" as a movie produced by De Laurentiis and starring Jolie, Law and Paltrow which came out the year he purchased Napoli.

De Laurentiis has now won his first Scudetto since he became the owner of the Italian club, the first one after the Diego Armando Maradona era. In the same interview, De Laurentiis said that the next target of the club will be to win the Champions League, after they were knocked out by AC Milan in the quarterfinals this season the Azzurri were knocked out by AC Milan in the quarter finals.