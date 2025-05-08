Paris Saint-Germain's rapid transformation as one of Europe's most exciting sides has earned them a spot in the UEFA Champions League final against Inter, putting them within touching distance of a trophy that has so far eluded them.

Manager Luis Enrique has expertly steered his youthful squad in the right direction in their first season since Kylian Mbappe's departure, even if that was hard to predict at first. The French champions stumbled at times during a difficult league phase campaign, bearing the brunt of a tough draw that saw them play Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City. Their 4-2 win over City in January, though, was the first step in a statement-making run to the final, one that included wins over Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal in the knockouts.

A triumph in the Champions League final would not only end PSG's long wait to win Europe's top club prize, but could also complete a treble-winning season should they also win the Coupe de France final on May 24 against Reims. Additionally, they would become only the second French team to win the Champions League after Marseille completed the feat in 1993.

With the countdown to the final officially underway, here's a look at PSG's chances to win the whole thing.

Here's the case for Inter to win.

How to watch the Champions League final, odds

Date : Saturday, May 31 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 31 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Odds: Paris Saint-Germain +105; Draw +240; Inter +270

Preferred Paris Saint-Germain lineup

Ideal XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Paris Saint-Germain's strengths

New-look, attack-minded pressing style

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's form

Gianluigi Donnarumma's shot-stopping heroics

Paris Saint-Germain's weaknesses

Wasteful shot-taking

Overreliance on Donnrumma

Inexperience, especially against an accomplished Inter side

Why Paris Saint-Germain will win the Champions League

1. Enrique's unstoppable press

It is difficult to attribute a team's success to just one thing, but in PSG's case, their new-look press has been the biggest feature of their impressive run to the Champions League final. Enrique's new tactical plan has made PSG almost impossible to beat in Europe, one in which the midfield sets things up and a vast array of attackers – including the wingbacks – overload opposition offenses. Different types of teams have crumbled when PSG have been at their best, including defensive juggernaut Arsenal at the start of a semifinal tie that eventually ended 3-1 on aggregate in the French champions' favor. Enrique's side will complete their European campaign against another defense-minded side in Inter, offering them one final opportunity to prove their press is just too difficult to play against.

2. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's high-flying start

PSG's press has catapulted them to new heights in a way their star-hoarding era did not, but that does not mean there have not been a few standout players. Chief among that group has been Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has silently been one of Europe's top players for several seasons now but found a perfect landing spot when he joined Enrique's side in January. He has been a key player in making the new-look press what it is and has four goals and five assists to show for it, making a remarkably quick impact for a midseason signing. As Kvaratskhelia continues another steady run of strong form, expect him to be a focal point for PSG when they finally hit the pitch at Munich's Allianz Arena.

3. Gianluigi Donnarumma's career-best form

PSG's run to the final has not been without bumps in the road, most notably among them their 5-4 aggregate win over Aston Villa in the quarterfinals. They have been bailed out fairly frequently in the knockouts, thanks to an in-form Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italy international has not always received praise, but he has been essential for the French champions, especially in the knockouts. He's made 35 saves in the Champions League so far, including 14 in the last four games alone. Inter demonstrated in the semifinals that they can be clinical in front of goal, but if Donnarumma maintains his form, getting the ball past him may be easier said than done.