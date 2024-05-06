Paris Saint-Germain will contest a fourth UEFA Champions League semifinal on Tuesday, but this will only be the third over two legs, and the first in front of a full Parc des Princes since a late 1-0 loss at home to Milan in the 1994-95 edition which was followed by 1996 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup success. Borussia Dortmund lead 1-0 from last week's opening leg in Germany and now Les Parisiens bring it back to the French capital in the hope of riding a groundswell of home support past the Bundesliga outfit and all the way to the Wembley Stadium final next month. As always you can catch all the Champions League action across CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

"We know how important it is to be playing at home and in front of our supporters with our energy. The crowd can turn a game and it will help to give us the motivation and energy that we need. Paris has a passion for soccer and I know that we will feel that again here," said captain Marquinhos pregame. Head coach Luis Enrique then added: "I believe that the supporters will play a fundamental role. We have the absolute guarantee that our fans will be behind us as they have throughout this entire season -- especially when we have needed them. I am waiting to experience this Parc des Princes atmosphere that we all know and love. I hope that we will be able to celebrate qualification with them."

Parc des Princes has seen some historic encounters over the years but this one has the potential to be the biggest game ever which has played out in front of them, given the potential ramifications that a second final in four years could have for the Qatari-backed Ligue 1 giants. This at a venue which, although PSG's spiritual home, could be left behind in the coming years as a dispute with the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo has reached a point of near no return for the capital club which has seen multiple acquisition offers rejected.

As elaborate tifos against the likes of Barcelona in the quarterfinals and Milan in the group stage has shown just this season, PSG fans love a big game and creating an atmosphere to match the occasion and live long in the memory -- this is certainly another opportunity for that. CBS Sports understands that preparations have been underway since the 4-1 win in Catalonia which completed a heroic 6-4 fightback win with between 50 and 200 fans working long night shifts across two separate sites to prepare their material and 47 different fan clubs from all over the world set to be represented at the game.

"I have never seen fans like this before -- they are unique," said PSG boss Luis Enrique earlier this term. "When you concede a goal, they stay united and support us. This is something you do not see in other stadiums." It is also something that PSG have been able to share with their supporters at such an advanced stage of the Champions League under Qatari ownership as the 2020 final run happened behind closed doors in Portugal and the 2021 semifinals against beaten finalists Manchester City both took place in empty stadiums and denied the club two massive occasions.

Competitively, however, this isn't new territory for the club. PSG have trailed Dortmund by one goal before back in the 2019-20 round of 16 when the Germans led 2-1 from the opening leg after an Erling Haaland double, only for the home side to produce a 2-0 home victory which secured a quarterfinal berth just before COVID hit. Paris emerged on the other side of that to advance all the way to the final, but it is the image of the players celebrating their triumph with the supporters in the streets outside which remains the enduring image of that.

Down by one goal again with Niclas Fullkrug's first leg goal even reminiscent in style to Haaland's famous net bursting finish at Signal Iduna Park, there has not been a controversial gathering of the Parisien squad between games as there was four years ago. However, a repeat of that 2-0 second leg result would be enough to secure PSG a final berth against either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in what is expected to be Kylian Mbappe's final game with the capital club.

Will this set a standard which is almost impossible to top during PSG's indefinite remaining time playing at Parc des Princes? That remains to be seen. but one thing that is certain is that the home supporters will play their part as Dortmund's Yellow Wall and Westfalenstadion faithful did last week. The players, though, have a massive role too and they will be given the best and most positive conditions in which to obtain the necessary result in order to reach the final.